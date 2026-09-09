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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-seizes-1m-advanced-us-navy-underwater-drone-in-hormuz-developer-confirms-loss-1124702637.html
Iran Seizes $1M+ Advanced US Navy Underwater Drone in Hormuz, Developer Confirms Loss
Iran Seizes $1M+ Advanced US Navy Underwater Drone in Hormuz, Developer Confirms Loss
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Anduril Dive-LD, the US manufacturer of a military unmanned underwater vehicle captured by Iran, has confirmed the loss of one drone, the TWZ news portal reported on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T09:36+0000
2026-09-09T09:36+0000
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"Dive-LD… is designed from the outset to operate in dangerous environments where loss of the vehicle is an expected possibility," an Anduril spokesperson told TWZ, adding that the drone "had already delivered significant value operating thousands of hours in months-long operations in CENTCOM.” A US official told TWZ on Tuesday that an underwater drone operated by US forces malfunctioned more than a day before. On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had seized an advanced US Dive-LD underwater drone at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and published photographs of the device. The three-tonne drone, which is nearly 19 feet long and four feet in diameter, is reportedly capable of operating autonomously for up to 10 days and diving to a depth of up to 3.7 miles. The first unit was delivered to the US Navy in April 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/irgc-claims-shot-down-us-mq-9-drone-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124532488.html
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Iran Seizes $1M+ Advanced US Navy Underwater Drone in Hormuz, Developer Confirms Loss

09:36 GMT 09.09.2026
© Photo : Tasnim News AgencyIRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023.
IRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© Photo : Tasnim News Agency
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anduril Dive-LD, the US manufacturer of a military unmanned underwater vehicle captured by Iran, has confirmed the loss of one drone, the TWZ news portal reported on Wednesday.
"Dive-LD… is designed from the outset to operate in dangerous environments where loss of the vehicle is an expected possibility," an Anduril spokesperson told TWZ, adding that the drone "had already delivered significant value operating thousands of hours in months-long operations in CENTCOM.”
A US official told TWZ on Tuesday that an underwater drone operated by US forces malfunctioned more than a day before.

"It was surveying regional waters in support of ongoing operations. The defective drone was an older model that neither collected sensitive data nor carried any classified sonar or radar equipment. US operations in area waters continue," the official said.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had seized an advanced US Dive-LD underwater drone at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and published photographs of the device.
The three-tonne drone, which is nearly 19 feet long and four feet in diameter, is reportedly capable of operating autonomously for up to 10 days and diving to a depth of up to 3.7 miles. The first unit was delivered to the US Navy in April 2025.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC Claims Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone in Strait of Hormuz
3 August, 11:53 GMT
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