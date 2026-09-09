https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/iran-seizes-1m-advanced-us-navy-underwater-drone-in-hormuz-developer-confirms-loss-1124702637.html

Iran Seizes $1M+ Advanced US Navy Underwater Drone in Hormuz, Developer Confirms Loss

Iran Seizes $1M+ Advanced US Navy Underwater Drone in Hormuz, Developer Confirms Loss

Sputnik International

Anduril Dive-LD, the US manufacturer of a military unmanned underwater vehicle captured by Iran, has confirmed the loss of one drone, the TWZ news portal reported on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T09:36+0000

2026-09-09T09:36+0000

2026-09-09T09:36+0000

us-israel war on iran

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"Dive-LD… is designed from the outset to operate in dangerous environments where loss of the vehicle is an expected possibility," an Anduril spokesperson told TWZ, adding that the drone "had already delivered significant value operating thousands of hours in months-long operations in CENTCOM.” A US official told TWZ on Tuesday that an underwater drone operated by US forces malfunctioned more than a day before. On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had seized an advanced US Dive-LD underwater drone at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and published photographs of the device. The three-tonne drone, which is nearly 19 feet long and four feet in diameter, is reportedly capable of operating autonomously for up to 10 days and diving to a depth of up to 3.7 miles. The first unit was delivered to the US Navy in April 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/irgc-claims-shot-down-us-mq-9-drone-in-strait-of-hormuz-1124532488.html

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strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), us, iran, drone, drone warfare