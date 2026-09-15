https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/zelensky-cant-stop-nabu-and-sap-from-tearing-his-corrupt-cabinet-apart-1124743083.html

Zelensky Can't Stop NABU and SAP From Tearing His Corrupt Cabinet Apart

Zelensky Can't Stop NABU and SAP From Tearing His Corrupt Cabinet Apart

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly tried to get rid of Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAP, over which he has no control, experts tell Sputnik, commenting on a corruption scandal in Ukraine involving former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

2026-09-15T17:17+0000

2026-09-15T17:17+0000

2026-09-15T17:17+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

sergei kravchenko

alexandr klimenko

ukraine

sap

ukrainian security service (sbu)

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“NABU and SAPO are organizations of external governance in Ukraine. Zelensky wants to get rid of them. He obviously wants to rule alone and as broadly as possible,” says Bogdan Bespalko, political analyst and member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation.Kravchenko stated on September 14 that he had prepared charges against NABU Director Semen Krivonos over falsifying official documents and a sham adoption, as well as against "an associate" of anti-corruption prosecutor Oleksandr Klimenko.But later in the day, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office denied that charges had been filed against the NABU chief. Kravchenko's allegations came amid a NABU corruption probe involving officials in his office.The decision to level allegations against Krivonos and an associate of SAPO head Klimenko was undoubtedly made by Zelensky, while Kravchenko merely announced it and formalized it procedurally, argues Ukrainian media.Zelensky is facing a dilemma: either pressure NABU and SAPO or hand over key levers of power to the West, effectively becoming a nominal ruler, Ukrainian sources claim.NABU and SAPO Oversee US MoneyNABU and SAPO were established in 2015 and remained relatively quiet for quite some time, while being generously funded through US funds as part of aid to Ukraine, explains Alexander Dudchak, leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and an expert with the “Other Ukraine” movement.All of Zelensky’s attempts to interfere with NABU’s work were thwarted, including through paid protesters taking to the streets to oppose his actions in July 2025, when he tried to limit NABU’s powers, the pundit notes.In November 2025, NABU and SAPO publicly announced Operation Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector. The scheme involved SBU officials, prosecutors, senior government officials and businessmen, as well as Zelensky’s close associate, Timur Mindich.Recently, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a criminal organization led by an official in the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office and involved in operating fraudulent call centers.According to SAPO, members of the scheme received payments from fraudulent call centers in exchange for not interfering with their operations and then laundered the money. Five suspects were charged. Serhiy Kropiva, deputy head of the Prosecutor General’s Office’s international cooperation department, was detained. On September 7, then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resigned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/ukraines-nabu-sapo-agencies-uncover-criminal-group-involving-lawmakers-1123374290.html

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volodymyr zelensky, sergei kravchenko, alexandr klimenko, ukraine, sap, ukrainian security service (sbu)