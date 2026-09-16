https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/eu-admits-80-dependence-on-china-for-critical-raw-materials-1124745409.html

EU Admits 80% Dependence on China for Critical Raw Materials

EU Admits 80% Dependence on China for Critical Raw Materials

Sputnik International

The European Union relies on China for 80% of its supplies of critical raw materials, with its dependence on certain rare-earth materials reaching 90%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T09:56+0000

2026-09-16T09:56+0000

2026-09-16T09:56+0000

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"There is another point we still have too many dangerous dependencies. We are more than 80% dependent on China for many critical raw materials, 90% for some rare earths," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address. In late August, the European Commission president said the EU's trade deficit with China had reached almost $1.1 billion per day and continues to grow, with a deficit reported for the first time in all 27 EU member states.

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