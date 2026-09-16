International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/eu-admits-80-dependence-on-china-for-critical-raw-materials-1124745409.html
EU Admits 80% Dependence on China for Critical Raw Materials
EU Admits 80% Dependence on China for Critical Raw Materials
Sputnik International
The European Union relies on China for 80% of its supplies of critical raw materials, with its dependence on certain rare-earth materials reaching 90%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T09:56+0000
2026-09-16T09:56+0000
world
europe
china
european union (eu)
ursula von der leyen
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3966548a4a5ee7e027379240bc11addf.jpg
"There is another point we still have too many dangerous dependencies. We are more than 80% dependent on China for many critical raw materials, 90% for some rare earths," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address. In late August, the European Commission president said the EU's trade deficit with China had reached almost $1.1 billion per day and continues to grow, with a deficit reported for the first time in all 27 EU member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/china-to-respond-to-eus-anti-russian-sanctions-against-chinese-companies---expert-1124494548.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_73a5c8c248bf2cd0e36695a6a78f8fb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, china, european union (eu), ursula von der leyen
europe, china, european union (eu), ursula von der leyen

EU Admits 80% Dependence on China for Critical Raw Materials

09:56 GMT 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union relies on China for 80% of its supplies of critical raw materials, with its dependence on certain rare-earth materials reaching 90%, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"There is another point we still have too many dangerous dependencies. We are more than 80% dependent on China for many critical raw materials, 90% for some rare earths," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address.
In late August, the European Commission president said the EU's trade deficit with China had reached almost $1.1 billion per day and continues to grow, with a deficit reported for the first time in all 27 EU member states.
Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
World
China to Respond to EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions Against Chinese Companies - Expert
25 July, 07:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала