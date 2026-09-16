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Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Facility, Air Base in Saudi Arabia
Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Facility, Air Base in Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has carried out missile and drone strikes on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait air base in Saudi Arabia, the movement's spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T15:00+0000
2026-09-16T15:00+0000
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"The first [military operation] targeted the Aramco facility in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones," he wrote on X. He added that the second attack involved five drones targeting the Khamis Mushait air base. The Houthis claim hits were recorded in both cases. The movement's spokesman also said that Yemeni armed forces will continue striking military targets in Saudi Arabia and will intensify "a siege for a siege" until aggression ceases and the blockade on Yemen is lifted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/houthis-say-shot-down-saudi-fighter-jet-over-yemen-1124745520.html
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Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Facility, Air Base in Saudi Arabia

15:00 GMT 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanA Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has carried out missile and drone strikes on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait air base in Saudi Arabia, the movement's spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
"The first [military operation] targeted the Aramco facility in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones," he wrote on X.
He added that the second attack involved five drones targeting the Khamis Mushait air base. The Houthis claim hits were recorded in both cases.
The movement's spokesman also said that Yemeni armed forces will continue striking military targets in Saudi Arabia and will intensify "a siege for a siege" until aggression ceases and the blockade on Yemen is lifted.
People loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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