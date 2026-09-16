https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/houthis-claim-strikes-on-aramco-facility-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-1124747845.html
Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Facility, Air Base in Saudi Arabia
Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Facility, Air Base in Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has carried out missile and drone strikes on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait air base in Saudi Arabia, the movement's spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
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"The first [military operation] targeted the Aramco facility in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones," he wrote on X. He added that the second attack involved five drones targeting the Khamis Mushait air base. The Houthis claim hits were recorded in both cases. The movement's spokesman also said that Yemeni armed forces will continue striking military targets in Saudi Arabia and will intensify "a siege for a siege" until aggression ceases and the blockade on Yemen is lifted.
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yemen, saudi arabia, houthis, aramco, middle east
Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Facility, Air Base in Saudi Arabia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has carried out missile and drone strikes on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait air base in Saudi Arabia, the movement's spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
"The first [military operation] targeted the Aramco facility in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones," he wrote on X.
He added that the second attack involved five drones targeting the Khamis Mushait air base. The Houthis claim hits were recorded in both cases.
The movement's spokesman also said that Yemeni armed forces will continue striking military targets in Saudi Arabia and will intensify "a siege for a siege" until aggression ceases and the blockade on Yemen is lifted.