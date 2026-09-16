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Houthis Report Saudi Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen
Houthis Report Saudi Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Wednesday that its armed forces had shot down a Saudi fighter jet over Yemen with an anti-aircraft missile.
2026-09-16T10:00+0000
2026-09-16T11:18+0000
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"Yemeni armed forces ... managed to shoot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet that was conducting hostile operations in support of a military buildup in the airspace over Marib province. The aircraft was brought down using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile," Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthis, said. Yemeni air defense forces also opened fire on two formations of Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets in the airspace over Marib province, forcing them to withdraw during the operation to locate the wreckage of the downed aircraft.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-remains-at-disadvantage-in-escalation-involving-houthis---reports-1124742360.html
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Houthis Report Saudi Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen

10:00 GMT 16.09.2026 (Updated: 11:18 GMT 16.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Osama al-Sabah / Go to the mediabankPeople loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement
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DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Wednesday that its armed forces had shot down a Saudi fighter jet over Yemen with an anti-aircraft missile.
"Yemeni armed forces ... managed to shoot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet that was conducting hostile operations in support of a military buildup in the airspace over Marib province. The aircraft was brought down using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile," Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthis, said.
Yemeni air defense forces also opened fire on two formations of Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets in the airspace over Marib province, forcing them to withdraw during the operation to locate the wreckage of the downed aircraft.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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US Remains at Disadvantage in Escalation Involving Houthis - Reports
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