https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/houthis-say-shot-down-saudi-fighter-jet-over-yemen-1124745520.html

Houthis Report Saudi Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen

Houthis Report Saudi Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Wednesday that its armed forces had shot down a Saudi fighter jet over Yemen with an anti-aircraft missile.

2026-09-16T10:00+0000

2026-09-16T10:00+0000

2026-09-16T11:18+0000

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"Yemeni armed forces ... managed to shoot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet that was conducting hostile operations in support of a military buildup in the airspace over Marib province. The aircraft was brought down using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile," Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthis, said. Yemeni air defense forces also opened fire on two formations of Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets in the airspace over Marib province, forcing them to withdraw during the operation to locate the wreckage of the downed aircraft.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-remains-at-disadvantage-in-escalation-involving-houthis---reports-1124742360.html

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middle east, yemen, marib, saudi arabia, houthis, f-15