https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/iran-us-conflict-fundamentally-reshapes-regional-order--iranian-foreign-minister-1124748822.html
Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister
Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - The hostilities launched by the United States against Iran have fundamentally reshaped the order in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T17:51+0000
2026-09-16T17:51+0000
2026-09-16T17:51+0000
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He also said that Tehran seeks to establish peace in the region and friendly relations with neighboring countries. In this regard, Iran has already begun contacts with regional states, Araghchi added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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middle east, abbas araghchi, wang yi, iran, iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act
Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - The hostilities launched by the United States against Iran have fundamentally reshaped the order in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"The situation in the region following the war against Iran has undergone significant changes. There is no place for the presence and interference of foreign forces in the new order, which will be built on dialogue and cooperation among regional countries," Araghchi said during talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
He also said that Tehran seeks to establish peace in the region and friendly relations with neighboring countries. In this regard, Iran has already begun contacts with regional states, Araghchi added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.