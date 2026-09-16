https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/iran-us-conflict-fundamentally-reshapes-regional-order--iranian-foreign-minister-1124748822.html

Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister

Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - The hostilities launched by the United States against Iran have fundamentally reshaped the order in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T17:51+0000

2026-09-16T17:51+0000

2026-09-16T17:51+0000

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He also said that Tehran seeks to establish peace in the region and friendly relations with neighboring countries. In this regard, Iran has already begun contacts with regional states, Araghchi added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

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