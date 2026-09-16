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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister
Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - The hostilities launched by the United States against Iran have fundamentally reshaped the order in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T17:51+0000
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He also said that Tehran seeks to establish peace in the region and friendly relations with neighboring countries. In this regard, Iran has already begun contacts with regional states, Araghchi added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/prolonging-us-iran-conflict-not-meeting-interests-of-intl-community---chinas-wang-yi-1124747242.html
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Iran-US Conflict Fundamentally Reshapes Regional Order – Iranian Foreign Minister

17:51 GMT 16.09.2026
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TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - The hostilities launched by the United States against Iran have fundamentally reshaped the order in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"The situation in the region following the war against Iran has undergone significant changes. There is no place for the presence and interference of foreign forces in the new order, which will be built on dialogue and cooperation among regional countries," Araghchi said during talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
He also said that Tehran seeks to establish peace in the region and friendly relations with neighboring countries. In this regard, Iran has already begun contacts with regional states, Araghchi added.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi
13:20 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from the Iranian side. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, though they subsequently exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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