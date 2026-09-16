https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/prolonging-us-iran-conflict-not-meeting-interests-of-intl-community---chinas-wang-yi-1124747242.html

Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi

Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi

Sputnik International

The continuation of the conflict between the United States and Iran does not meet the interests of the two countries or the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T13:20+0000

2026-09-16T13:20+0000

2026-09-16T13:20+0000

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Earlier in the day, Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He also noted that China has been consistent in its policy towards Iran, advocating for justice in the UN Security Council, opposing the use of force and defending the norms of international relations. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but hostilities resumed shortly afterward. The conflict remains unresolved, with hostilities resuming sporadically. Washington, however, has opted to increase economic pressure on the Islamic Republic in an effort to end the conflict by imposing additional financial hardships on Iran.

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