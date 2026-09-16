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Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi
Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi
Sputnik International
The continuation of the conflict between the United States and Iran does not meet the interests of the two countries or the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T13:20+0000
2026-09-16T13:20+0000
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Earlier in the day, Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He also noted that China has been consistent in its policy towards Iran, advocating for justice in the UN Security Council, opposing the use of force and defending the norms of international relations. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but hostilities resumed shortly afterward. The conflict remains unresolved, with hostilities resuming sporadically. Washington, however, has opted to increase economic pressure on the Islamic Republic in an effort to end the conflict by imposing additional financial hardships on Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/iran-wins-iaea-committee-seat-despite-us-effort-to-block-it--reports-1124743835.html
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Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi

13:20 GMT 16.09.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - The continuation of the conflict between the United States and Iran does not meet the interests of the two countries or the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"The continued prolongation of hostilities between the United States and Iran does not meet the common interests of either the parties to the conflict or the international community," the Chinese minister was quoted as saying by CCTV.
He also noted that China has been consistent in its policy towards Iran, advocating for justice in the UN Security Council, opposing the use of force and defending the norms of international relations.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but hostilities resumed shortly afterward.
The conflict remains unresolved, with hostilities resuming sporadically. Washington, however, has opted to increase economic pressure on the Islamic Republic in an effort to end the conflict by imposing additional financial hardships on Iran.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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