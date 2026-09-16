https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/mfa-spox-slams-wests-crusade-to-uproot-and-kill-russias-democratic-institutions-1124745284.html

MFA Spox Slams West’s Crusade to ‘Uproot and Kill’ Russia’s Democratic Institutions

MFA Spox Slams West’s Crusade to ‘Uproot and Kill’ Russia’s Democratic Institutions

Sputnik International

“The West is doing everything in its power to literally root out and kill democratic institutions,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova said on Sputnik radio, replying to a question about the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

2026-09-16T09:35+0000

2026-09-16T09:35+0000

2026-09-16T09:35+0000

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Russia is fully prepared for this, she emphasized.Elections to the ninth State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are set for September, with voting to be held over a three-day period, from September 18 to 20. President Vladimir Putin has described the upcoming vote as the country's most important domestic political event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/kremlin-says-unimportant-for-russia-if-europe-recognizes-election-results-or-not-1124650514.html

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