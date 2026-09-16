https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/mfa-spox-slams-wests-crusade-to-uproot-and-kill-russias-democratic-institutions-1124745284.html
MFA Spox Slams West’s Crusade to ‘Uproot and Kill’ Russia’s Democratic Institutions
MFA Spox Slams West’s Crusade to ‘Uproot and Kill’ Russia’s Democratic Institutions
Sputnik International
“The West is doing everything in its power to literally root out and kill democratic institutions,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova said on Sputnik radio, replying to a question about the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
2026-09-16T09:35+0000
2026-09-16T09:35+0000
2026-09-16T09:35+0000
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Russia is fully prepared for this, she emphasized.Elections to the ninth State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are set for September, with voting to be held over a three-day period, from September 18 to 20. President Vladimir Putin has described the upcoming vote as the country's most important domestic political event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/kremlin-says-unimportant-for-russia-if-europe-recognizes-election-results-or-not-1124650514.html
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MFA Spox Slams West’s Crusade to ‘Uproot and Kill’ Russia’s Democratic Institutions
“The West is doing everything in its power to literally root out and kill democratic institutions,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova said on Sputnik radio, replying to a question about the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
Russia is fully prepared for this, she emphasized.
"Meanwhile, we understand perfectly well that the other side is no less ready to unleash, perhaps, far more twisted provocations," Zakharova noted.
Elections to the ninth State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are set for September, with voting to be held over a three-day period, from September 18 to 20. President Vladimir Putin has described the upcoming vote as the country's most important domestic political event.