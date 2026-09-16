https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/moscow-and-delhi-expand-investment-and-industrial-cooperation-1124745140.html
Moscow and Delhi Expand Investment and Industrial Cooperation
Moscow and Delhi Expand Investment and Industrial Cooperation
Sputnik International
Moscow and Delhi are stepping up industrial and investment cooperation, with Russian and Indian companies exploring joint projects in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, machine tools and robotics.
2026-09-16T09:29+0000
2026-09-16T09:29+0000
2026-09-16T09:29+0000
economy
india
russia
bilateral relations
economic cooperation
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A Moscow government delegation held around 200 meetings with Indian officials, business associations and companies during a visit to India, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow Government Minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.The delegation also presented Moscow-developed technologies at Pharma MachTech LabNext Expo 2026 and INNOPROM India.The delegation met representatives of the Indian Chamber of International Business, Confederation of Indian Industry, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, sectorial export councils and major Indian companies.Pharmaceuticals and healthcare were among the key areas discussed. Moscow officials held talks with India’s pharmaceutical export promotion body, Rusan Pharma Ltd. and Cadila Pharmaceuticals on the potential establishment of production facilities in Moscow.At the BRICS Dialogue 2026, Moscow representatives also presented the capabilities of the capital’s medical technology sector and emphasized the advantages of operating a full production cycle within the city.Talks with the Russian Export Center’s office in India focused on expanding exports of Moscow-made medical equipment, power engineering products and cosmetics to the Indian market.The meetings underline a broader effort by Moscow and Indian partners to move beyond conventional trade and develop deeper industrial ties through localization, technology cooperation and joint production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/moscow-industrial-companies-discuss-partnerships-at-innoprom-india-1124719437.html
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india, russia, bilateral relations, economic cooperation
india, russia, bilateral relations, economic cooperation
Moscow and Delhi Expand Investment and Industrial Cooperation
Moscow and Delhi are stepping up industrial and investment cooperation, with Russian and Indian companies exploring joint projects in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, machine tools and robotics.
A Moscow government delegation held around 200 meetings with Indian officials, business associations and companies during a visit to India, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow Government Minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
The delegation also presented Moscow-developed technologies at Pharma MachTech LabNext Expo 2026 and INNOPROM India.
“Moscow and Delhi are strategic partners capable of creating new centers of industrial growth,” Garbuzov said. He added that Indian companies had shown significant interest in localizing production in Moscow, developing skilled personnel and importing high-tech products manufactured in the Russian capital.
The delegation met representatives of the Indian Chamber of International Business, Confederation of Indian Industry, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, sectorial export councils and major Indian companies.
Pharmaceuticals and healthcare were among the key areas discussed. Moscow officials held talks with India’s pharmaceutical export promotion body, Rusan Pharma Ltd. and Cadila Pharmaceuticals on the potential establishment of production facilities in Moscow.
At the BRICS Dialogue 2026, Moscow representatives also presented the capabilities of the capital’s medical technology sector and emphasized the advantages of operating a full production cycle within the city.
Talks with the Russian Export Center’s office in India focused on expanding exports of Moscow-made medical equipment, power engineering products and cosmetics to the Indian market.
The meetings underline a broader effort by Moscow and Indian partners to move beyond conventional trade and develop deeper industrial ties through localization, technology cooperation and joint production.