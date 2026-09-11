https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/moscow-industrial-companies-discuss-partnerships-at-innoprom-india-1124719437.html

Moscow Industrial Companies Discuss Partnerships at INNOPROM. India

Moscow Industrial Companies Discuss Partnerships at INNOPROM. India

Sputnik International

Moscow industrial companies showcased their high-tech developments and held talks with potential partners during the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM. India, Polina Pavlova, adviser to the Moscow government minister, said.

2026-09-11T16:00+0000

2026-09-11T16:00+0000

2026-09-11T16:00+0000

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She added that Indian representatives expressed interest in localizing production facilities in Moscow, as well as cooperation on technology transfer and workforce development projects.A series of meetings began with SRB International, a key link in trade and industrial cooperation between India, Russia, and CIS countries.She noted that Indian companies showed strong interest in localizing operations in the Russian capital, while both sides expressed interest in cooperation on training specialists, exchanging expertise, and integrating new technologies and robotic systems into industrial production.On the first day of the exhibition, the Moscow delegation discussed potential projects and product promotion with the Indian Council for International Business (ICIB)."The meeting between the Moscow government, Mosprom Centre, and ICIB at INNOPROM in New Delhi became an important step toward strengthening business cooperation between India and Russia. Discussions focused on localizing manufacturing companies in Moscow and partnerships across various industries," said Manpreet Singh, president and chairman of ICIB.Additional meetings were held with representatives of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and Bharat Biotech International Ltd.Indian organizations also visited Moscow’s exhibition stand, where they were introduced to members of the delegation and their high-tech products. The showcase features developments from Moscow-based companies in medicine, robotics, microelectronics, and instrumentation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/localization-of-indian-pharmaceutical-companies-in-moscow-discussed-in-new-delhi-1124712996.html

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