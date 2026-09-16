https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/rosoboronexport-implementing-over-20-joint-weapons-projects-in-africa---ceo-1124745633.html

Rosoboronexport Implementing Over 20 Joint Weapons Projects in Africa - CEO

Rosoboronexport Implementing Over 20 Joint Weapons Projects in Africa - CEO

Sputnik International

Russian defense exports agency Rosoboronexport is implementing and preparing to launch over 20 projects in Africa involving the maintenance and repair of arms and military hardware, as well as the localization of their production, the company's CEO and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Engineering Union Alexander Mikheev said.

2026-09-16T10:04+0000

2026-09-16T10:04+0000

2026-09-16T10:04+0000

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alexander mikheev

russia

rosoboronexport

rostec

military & intelligence

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Rosoboronexport, part of state industrial corporation Rostec, will showcase modern Russian weaponry at the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2026 exhibition, scheduled for September 16–20 at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, Pretoria, South Africa. The exhibition will mark the African debut of the RPG-29M grenade launcher, which has been modernized based on combat experience. It has proven highly effective in real-world modern conditions, thanks to a launcher weight reduced by two-thirds, an all-weather thermal sight with integrated fire-control capabilities, and an expanded range of compatible ammunition. The BK-16E high-speed transport and landing boat, designed to support special operations forces in coastal zones, is expected to attract interest from naval officials and representatives of other security agencies. It can serve various roles, including command, fire support, search and rescue, and medical evacuation. Its armament suite can include 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns, grenade launchers, and remotely controlled weapon stations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russias-new-dan-t-drone-launched-hundreds-of-times-during-operation-in-ukraine---rostec-1124735708.html

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alexander mikheev, russia, rosoboronexport, rostec, military & intelligence