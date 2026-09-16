Russia Has No Plans to Attack Europe, But If It Attacks Russia, War Will Be Short - Lavrov
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023.
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Russia does not intend to attack Europe, but if it attacks Russia, the war will be short, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"I would like to emphasize that we have no interest in engaging in this [attacking Europe], but if Europe, which is talking about preparing for war against Russia on a daily basis, attacks Russia, it will be a completely different war, and it will be very short," Lavrov said at the International Youth Festival.
The minister also expressed the hope that Europe had heard the warning about a short war in the event of an attack on Russia.
Sergey Lavrov expressed doubts regarding the idea that the world is being governed based solely on agreements between the United States and China, noting that China has a completely different approach to global affairs.
"They say that it is necessary to create a bilateral Chinese‑American alliance to govern this world on the basis of bipolar agreements. I do not think this is a reliable model. First, China promotes a completely different philosophy of international relations and its role in those relations," Lavrov said.
Russia did not undermine the role of the US dollar in the world, but it is rather forced to adopt new forms of cooperation to conduct settlements with its partners, Sergey Lavrov said.
The minister recalled that some twenty years ago the American leadership claimed that the dollar was not American property, but a global asset, and that everyone should use it.
"So, it is not us who undermined this much‑touted role of the dollar, we are forced to switch to new forms of cooperation so that no one hinders us," Lavrov said.
This is done to ensure that the settlements related to servicing Russia's trade and investments with partner countries proceed smoothly, the minister added.
Russia sees particularly strong attempts by Western countries to interfere with the expression of will of Russians both abroad and within the country during this election campaign, Sergey Lavrov said.
"During this election campaign, we are particularly keenly observing attempts at direct interference by the West in the expression of will by our citizens," Lavrov said.
The International Festival of Youth is taking place in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from September 11-17. Sputnik is the festival's general media partner.
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