https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-has-no-plans-to-attack-europe-but-if-it-attacks-russia-war-will-be-short---lavrov-1124746482.html

Russia Has No Plans to Attack Europe, But If It Attacks Russia, War Will Be Short - Lavrov

Russia Has No Plans to Attack Europe, But If It Attacks Russia, War Will Be Short - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia does not intend to attack Europe, but if it attacks Russia, the war will be short, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T11:25+0000

2026-09-16T11:25+0000

2026-09-16T11:25+0000

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"I would like to emphasize that we have no interest in engaging in this [attacking Europe], but if Europe, which is talking about preparing for war against Russia on a daily basis, attacks Russia, it will be a completely different war, and it will be very short," Lavrov said at the International Youth Festival. The minister also expressed the hope that Europe had heard the warning about a short war in the event of an attack on Russia.Sergey Lavrov expressed doubts regarding the idea that the world is being governed based solely on agreements between the United States and China, noting that China has a completely different approach to global affairs.Russia did not undermine the role of the US dollar in the world, but it is rather forced to adopt new forms of cooperation to conduct settlements with its partners, Sergey Lavrov said.The minister recalled that some twenty years ago the American leadership claimed that the dollar was not American property, but a global asset, and that everyone should use it.This is done to ensure that the settlements related to servicing Russia's trade and investments with partner countries proceed smoothly, the minister added.Russia sees particularly strong attempts by Western countries to interfere with the expression of will of Russians both abroad and within the country during this election campaign, Sergey Lavrov said.The International Festival of Youth is taking place in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from September 11-17. Sputnik is the festival's general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-wants-to-end-ukraine-conflict---lavrov-1124740681.html

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