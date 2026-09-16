https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-industry-enterprises-ports-overnight-1124744289.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight

Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes overnight against Ukraine's defense industry enterprises and ports, as well as against naval vessels used for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

2026-09-16T06:36+0000

2026-09-16T06:36+0000

2026-09-16T06:36+0000

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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against defense industry enterprises and ports in Ukraine, as well as naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck the Kiev motor transport enterprise, which produces specialized vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as hit a cargo ship carrying military cargo in the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html

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