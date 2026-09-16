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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-industry-enterprises-ports-overnight-1124744289.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes overnight against Ukraine's defense industry enterprises and ports, as well as against naval vessels used for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday
2026-09-16T06:36+0000
2026-09-16T06:36+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against defense industry enterprises and ports in Ukraine, as well as naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck the Kiev motor transport enterprise, which produces specialized vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as hit a cargo ship carrying military cargo in the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, the statement read.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight

06:36 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes overnight against Ukraine's defense industry enterprises and ports, as well as against naval vessels used for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against defense industry enterprises and ports in Ukraine, as well as naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck the Kiev motor transport enterprise, which produces specialized vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as hit a cargo ship carrying military cargo in the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, the statement read.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Military-Linked Facilities — MoD
12 September, 07:21 GMT
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