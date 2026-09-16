https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-industry-enterprises-ports-overnight-1124744289.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes overnight against Ukraine's defense industry enterprises and ports, as well as against naval vessels used for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday
2026-09-16T06:36+0000
2026-09-16T06:36+0000
2026-09-16T06:36+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against defense industry enterprises and ports in Ukraine, as well as naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck the Kiev motor transport enterprise, which produces specialized vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as hit a cargo ship carrying military cargo in the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, the statement read.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Ports Overnight
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes overnight against Ukraine's defense industry enterprises and ports, as well as against naval vessels used for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against defense industry enterprises and ports in Ukraine, as well as naval vessels involved in supporting the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck the Kiev motor transport enterprise, which produces specialized vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as hit a cargo ship carrying military cargo in the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, the statement read.