https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-now-80-self-sufficient-in-oil-and-gas-equipment---minister-1124744842.html

Russia Now 80% Self-Sufficient in Oil and Gas Equipment - Minister

Russia Now 80% Self-Sufficient in Oil and Gas Equipment - Minister

Sputnik International

"Over these ten-plus years, our level of independence in oil and gas equipment from imported supplies has risen from around 43% domestic solutions to nearly 80% by the end of last year," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov announced.

2026-09-16T08:58+0000

2026-09-16T08:58+0000

2026-09-16T08:58+0000

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Under the national project for the sector, Russia aims to bring the domestic share of oil and gas equipment on its home market to 90% by 2030, Alikhanov stressed.To achieve this figure, "220 items of critical oil and gas equipment remain on the priority localization list to date," he explained. Of those, he went on to note, 55 are already in serial production, 56 are being prototype-tested, and more than 80 are still in the research and development phase.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russias-far-east-to-turn-into-full-fledged-asian-pacific-industrial-hub---experts-1124670221.html

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