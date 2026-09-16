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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-now-80-self-sufficient-in-oil-and-gas-equipment---minister-1124744842.html
Russia Now 80% Self-Sufficient in Oil and Gas Equipment - Minister
Russia Now 80% Self-Sufficient in Oil and Gas Equipment - Minister
Sputnik International
"Over these ten-plus years, our level of independence in oil and gas equipment from imported supplies has risen from around 43% domestic solutions to nearly 80% by the end of last year," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov announced.
2026-09-16T08:58+0000
2026-09-16T08:58+0000
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Under the national project for the sector, Russia aims to bring the domestic share of oil and gas equipment on its home market to 90% by 2030, Alikhanov stressed.To achieve this figure, "220 items of critical oil and gas equipment remain on the priority localization list to date," he explained. Of those, he went on to note, 55 are already in serial production, 56 are being prototype-tested, and more than 80 are still in the research and development phase.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russias-far-east-to-turn-into-full-fledged-asian-pacific-industrial-hub---experts-1124670221.html
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Russia Now 80% Self-Sufficient in Oil and Gas Equipment - Minister

08:58 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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"Over these ten-plus years, our level of independence in oil and gas equipment from imported supplies has risen from around 43% domestic solutions to nearly 80% by the end of last year," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov announced.
Under the national project for the sector, Russia aims to bring the domestic share of oil and gas equipment on its home market to 90% by 2030, Alikhanov stressed.
To achieve this figure, "220 items of critical oil and gas equipment remain on the priority localization list to date," he explained. Of those, he went on to note, 55 are already in serial production, 56 are being prototype-tested, and more than 80 are still in the research and development phase.
Part of the Baikal–Amur Mainline in the Russian Far East. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts
3 September, 08:41 GMT
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