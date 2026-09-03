https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russias-far-east-to-turn-into-full-fledged-asian-pacific-industrial-hub---experts-1124670221.html

Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts

Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts

Sputnik International

Intensifying the development of the Russian Far East remains a top priority for the government, economist Nikita Maslennikov otold Sputnik сommenting on President Putin's speech at the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.

2026-09-03T08:41+0000

2026-09-03T08:41+0000

2026-09-03T08:41+0000

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Key macroeconomic figures across the Russian Far East’s 11 federal subjects are outperforming the national average, Maslennikov underscored, adding that several Far Eastern regions recorded positive migration growth last year.He said that a new development strategy through 2036, alongside new investment legislation, is set to shape the Russian Far East’s future.He was echoed by economist Kazi Sohag from Saint Petersburg University, who touted the Russian Far East as a region which is “moving beyond a resource extraction model by combining vast energy and mineral reserves with strategic geography, modern infrastructure, and access to Asian markets.”The region’s proximity to China, Japan, and South Korea gives Russia an opportunity to strengthen its position in Asian energy markets and diversify export routes, Sohag noted.The development of the Far East is therefore part of a broader shift in Russia’s economic geography, Sohag concluded.

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russia, far east, development, strategy, agenda, security, energy, vladimir putin, eastern economic forum