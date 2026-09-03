https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/russias-far-east-to-turn-into-full-fledged-asian-pacific-industrial-hub---experts-1124670221.html
Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts
Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts
Sputnik International
Intensifying the development of the Russian Far East remains a top priority for the government, economist Nikita Maslennikov otold Sputnik сommenting on President Putin's speech at the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.
2026-09-03T08:41+0000
2026-09-03T08:41+0000
2026-09-03T08:41+0000
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Key macroeconomic figures across the Russian Far East’s 11 federal subjects are outperforming the national average, Maslennikov underscored, adding that several Far Eastern regions recorded positive migration growth last year.He said that a new development strategy through 2036, alongside new investment legislation, is set to shape the Russian Far East’s future.He was echoed by economist Kazi Sohag from Saint Petersburg University, who touted the Russian Far East as a region which is “moving beyond a resource extraction model by combining vast energy and mineral reserves with strategic geography, modern infrastructure, and access to Asian markets.”The region’s proximity to China, Japan, and South Korea gives Russia an opportunity to strengthen its position in Asian energy markets and diversify export routes, Sohag noted.The development of the Far East is therefore part of a broader shift in Russia’s economic geography, Sohag concluded.
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russia, far east, development, strategy, agenda, security, energy, vladimir putin, eastern economic forum
russia, far east, development, strategy, agenda, security, energy, vladimir putin, eastern economic forum
Russia’s Far East to Turn Into Full-Fledged Asian-Pacific Industrial Hub - Experts
Intensifying the development of the Russian Far East remains a top priority for the government, economist Nikita Maslennikov of the independent Center for Political Technologies told Sputnik сommenting on President Putin's speech at the 2026 EEF in Vladivostok.
Key macroeconomic figures across the Russian Far East’s 11 federal subjects are outperforming the national average, Maslennikov underscored, adding that several Far Eastern regions recorded positive migration growth last year.
He said that a new development strategy through 2036, alongside new investment legislation, is set to shape the Russian Far East’s future.
The 2026 Eastern Economic Forum marks a pivotal starting point for this next phase—with investment support, regulatory reform, and long-term development strategy taking center stage on the agenda, Maslennikov stressed.
He was echoed by economist Kazi Sohag from Saint Petersburg University, who touted the Russian Far East as a region which is “moving beyond a resource extraction model by combining vast energy and mineral reserves with strategic geography, modern infrastructure, and access to Asian markets.”
The region’s proximity to China, Japan, and South Korea gives Russia an opportunity to strengthen its position in Asian energy markets and diversify export routes, Sohag noted.
He added that mounting global demand for energy security, critical minerals, and resilient supply chains boost the significance of the region’s resources and logistics potential. Transforming Russia’s Far East into a full-scale industrial and transport hub will require investment in infrastructure, technology, processing industries, and international partnerships, including potential cooperation with Indonesia, according to the expert.
The development of the Far East is therefore part of a broader shift in Russia’s economic geography, Sohag concluded.