https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russian-corvette-fires-signal-flares-due-to-approach-of-danish-military-chopper-1124746147.html

Russian Corvette Fires Signal Flares Due to Approach of Danish Military Chopper

Russian Corvette Fires Signal Flares Due to Approach of Danish Military Chopper

Sputnik International

Russian corvette Soobrazitelny has fired two signal flares due to the approach of a Danish Air Force helicopter in the Baltic Sea to avoid provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T11:04+0000

2026-09-16T11:04+0000

2026-09-16T11:04+0000

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On Monday, the corvette was carrying out missions in neutral waters in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea and detected an air target, which it identified as a Fennec‑type helicopter of the Danish Air Force, which was heading towards the Russian warship, the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-navy-can-protect-merchant-ships---kremlin-1124503478.html

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