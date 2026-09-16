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Russian Corvette Fires Signal Flares Due to Approach of Danish Military Chopper
Russian Corvette Fires Signal Flares Due to Approach of Danish Military Chopper
Sputnik International
Russian corvette Soobrazitelny has fired two signal flares due to the approach of a Danish Air Force helicopter in the Baltic Sea to avoid provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T11:04+0000
2026-09-16T11:04+0000
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On Monday, the corvette was carrying out missions in neutral waters in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea and detected an air target, which it identified as a Fennec‑type helicopter of the Danish Air Force, which was heading towards the Russian warship, the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Corvette Fires Signal Flares Due to Approach of Danish Military Chopper

11:04 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankThe Soobrazitelny corvette is seen here as Baltic Sea ships set out for the Zapad 2017 Russia-Belarus military exercise
The Soobrazitelny corvette is seen here as Baltic Sea ships set out for the Zapad 2017 Russia-Belarus military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian corvette Soobrazitelny has fired two signal flares due to the approach of a Danish Air Force helicopter in the Baltic Sea to avoid provocation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
On Monday, the corvette was carrying out missions in neutral waters in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea and detected an air target, which it identified as a Fennec‑type helicopter of the Danish Air Force, which was heading towards the Russian warship, the ministry said in a statement.
"In order to prevent provocation by the Danish helicopter, the corvette’s commander decided to fire two red signal flares, after which the helicopter left the area where the Russian warship was located," the statement read.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
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