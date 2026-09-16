https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-no-dialogue-with-us-on-strategic-stability-1124746263.html

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says No Dialogue With US on Strategic Stability

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says No Dialogue With US on Strategic Stability

Sputnik International

There is currently no dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability, and its resumption depends on whether the US recognizes the need to improve relations with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T11:12+0000

2026-09-16T11:12+0000

2026-09-16T11:12+0000

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On Russia-US Relations"Our dialogue with the United States cannot be harmed ... because it does not exist. And the prospects for this dialogue depend not on statements of this kind, but, by and large, on whether Washington ultimately comes to recognize the imperative need to actually improve relations with Russia," Ryabkov told reporters. There are also no prerequisites today for considering the resumption of dialogue on strategic stability with the United States, the deputy foreign minister added.The United States did not separately notify Russia about the deployment of weapons in space, Sergey Ryabkov said.On Monday, US Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink said that the United States possesses a sufficient number of orbital weapons to protect its troops from adversaries.Russia believes that there is still time to create conditions that will make it possible to eliminate arms race in outer space, the deputy foreign minister added.On UkraineThe prospect of a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine today is no closer than it was several months ago, Sergey Ryabkov said.Today the main question is whether the forces advocating a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine will be able to "find ways to move the European war party, which has nurtured Ukraine and continues to create completely unfounded illusions for it about how and what to do, in this direction," the deputy foreign minister told reporters.Russia took the statements by US President Donald Trump about an energy truce in Ukraine very seriously, Sergey Ryabkov said.On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social that Ukraine had agreed to refrain from attacking Russia's energy targets.At the same time, the deputy foreign minister said that Russia's contacts with the United States regarding Ukraine are underway and will continue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/eus-calls-for-peace-are-empty-words---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1124687073.html

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