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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/sco-calls-for-binding-global-deal-to-prevent-arms-race-in-space-1124745758.html
SCO Calls for Binding Global Deal to Prevent Arms Race in Space
SCO Calls for Binding Global Deal to Prevent Arms Race in Space
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) advocates for a legally binding international document to prevent an arms race in space and supports the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T10:09+0000
2026-09-16T10:09+0000
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Speaking at the 13th Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Yermekbayev stated the importance of joint efforts within the framework of international treaties on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. Yermekbayev added that "the SCO proceeds from the premise that it is inadmissible to ensure one's own security at the expense of others' security." The 13th Xiangshan Forum is being held in Beijing on September 15-17, with delegations from nearly 100 countries, including Russia, and international organizations taking part.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/outer-space-should-be-free-from-deployment-of-any-arms-russia-to-promote-this---kremlin-1124740875.html
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SCO Calls for Binding Global Deal to Prevent Arms Race in Space

10:09 GMT 16.09.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jerry Lai / Milky Way in Hehuan MountainМлечный путь над горой Хэхуань в центральном Тайване
Млечный путь над горой Хэхуань в центральном Тайване - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jerry Lai / Milky Way in Hehuan Mountain
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) advocates for a legally binding international document to prevent an arms race in space and supports the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 13th Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Yermekbayev stated the importance of joint efforts within the framework of international treaties on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.
"The SCO advocates for a legally binding international document to prevent an arms race in space, opposes the militarization of the information and communication technology sphere, and supports the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence," he said.
Yermekbayev added that "the SCO proceeds from the premise that it is inadmissible to ensure one's own security at the expense of others' security."
The 13th Xiangshan Forum is being held in Beijing on September 15-17, with delegations from nearly 100 countries, including Russia, and international organizations taking part.
This sparkly image shows Euclid’s view on a globular cluster called NGC 6397. Globular clusters are collections of hundreds of thousands of stars held together by gravity. Located about 7800 light-years from Earth, NGC 6397 is the second-closest globular cluster to us. Together with other globular clusters it orbits in the disc of the Milky Way, where the majority of stars are located. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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