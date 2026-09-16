https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/sco-calls-for-binding-global-deal-to-prevent-arms-race-in-space-1124745758.html

SCO Calls for Binding Global Deal to Prevent Arms Race in Space

SCO Calls for Binding Global Deal to Prevent Arms Race in Space

Sputnik International

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) advocates for a legally binding international document to prevent an arms race in space and supports the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said on Wednesday.

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2026-09-16T10:09+0000

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Speaking at the 13th Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Yermekbayev stated the importance of joint efforts within the framework of international treaties on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. Yermekbayev added that "the SCO proceeds from the premise that it is inadmissible to ensure one's own security at the expense of others' security." The 13th Xiangshan Forum is being held in Beijing on September 15-17, with delegations from nearly 100 countries, including Russia, and international organizations taking part.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/outer-space-should-be-free-from-deployment-of-any-arms-russia-to-promote-this---kremlin-1124740875.html

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