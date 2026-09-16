International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/serbia-will-never-impose-sanctions-on-russia--former-deputy-prime-minister-1124744685.html
Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister
Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Belgrade has been defending its position of refusing to impose sanctions on Russia for several years and will never change its mind, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
2026-09-16T07:35+0000
2026-09-16T07:35+0000
world
aleksandar vulin
russia
serbia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094798831_0:43:2362:1372_1920x0_80_0_0_b8894128dbca9403264621c1bb54ce48.jpg
"For five years now, we have firmly stood by not imposing sanctions on Russia. And I am absolutely certain that we will never do so," Vulin said. This is primarily the decision of the Serbian people, he added. Serbs consider Russians brothers, the former minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/efforts-to-sanction-isolate-russia-inevitably-boomerang-serbias-former-deputy-premier-1124672713.html
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094798831_239:0:2123:1413_1920x0_80_0_0_ce19b5ef1d768746c9ab7fce49054bd8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
aleksandar vulin, russia, serbia
aleksandar vulin, russia, serbia

Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister

07:35 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandar Djorovic / Go to the mediabankA rally in support of Russia in Serbia's Belgrade, 13 March 2022
A rally in support of Russia in Serbia's Belgrade, 13 March 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandar Djorovic
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgrade has been defending its position of refusing to impose sanctions on Russia for several years and will never change its mind, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
"For five years now, we have firmly stood by not imposing sanctions on Russia. And I am absolutely certain that we will never do so," Vulin said.
This is primarily the decision of the Serbian people, he added.
"It is the decision of President [Aleksandar] Vucic, but above all of the people themselves, because the president has not always had support from the government or politicians, even some very influential figures in his own party, but the Serbian people have always supported this course regarding Russia," Vulin said.
Serbs consider Russians brothers, the former minister added.
Vulin interview part 1 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2026
Analysis
Efforts to Sanction, Isolate Russia Inevitably Boomerang: Serbia’s Former Deputy Premier
3 September, 16:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала