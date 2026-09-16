https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/serbia-will-never-impose-sanctions-on-russia--former-deputy-prime-minister-1124744685.html
Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister
Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Belgrade has been defending its position of refusing to impose sanctions on Russia for several years and will never change its mind, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
2026-09-16T07:35+0000
2026-09-16T07:35+0000
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"For five years now, we have firmly stood by not imposing sanctions on Russia. And I am absolutely certain that we will never do so," Vulin said. This is primarily the decision of the Serbian people, he added. Serbs consider Russians brothers, the former minister added.
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Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgrade has been defending its position of refusing to impose sanctions on Russia for several years and will never change its mind, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.
"For five years now, we have firmly stood by not imposing sanctions on Russia. And I am absolutely certain that we will never do so," Vulin said.
This is primarily the decision of the Serbian people, he added.
"It is the decision of President [Aleksandar] Vucic, but above all of the people themselves, because the president has not always had support from the government or politicians, even some very influential figures in his own party, but the Serbian people have always supported this course regarding Russia," Vulin said.
Serbs consider Russians brothers, the former minister added.