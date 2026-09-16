https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/serbia-will-never-impose-sanctions-on-russia--former-deputy-prime-minister-1124744685.html

Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister

Serbia Will Never Impose Sanctions on Russia – Former Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Belgrade has been defending its position of refusing to impose sanctions on Russia for several years and will never change its mind, former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik.

2026-09-16T07:35+0000

2026-09-16T07:35+0000

2026-09-16T07:35+0000

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"For five years now, we have firmly stood by not imposing sanctions on Russia. And I am absolutely certain that we will never do so," Vulin said. This is primarily the decision of the Serbian people, he added. Serbs consider Russians brothers, the former minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/efforts-to-sanction-isolate-russia-inevitably-boomerang-serbias-former-deputy-premier-1124672713.html

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