https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-destroys-vessel-allegedly-linked-to-narco-terrorists-in-pacific--southern-command-1124744562.html

US Destroys Vessel Allegedly Linked to Narco-Terrorists in Pacific – Southern Command

US Destroys Vessel Allegedly Linked to Narco-Terrorists in Pacific – Southern Command

Sputnik International

US forces have sunk another floating refueling station in the Pacific Ocean that was allegedly linked to the Ecuadorian narco-terrorist group Los Choneros, the US Southern Command has said.

2026-09-16T07:33+0000

2026-09-16T07:33+0000

2026-09-16T07:33+0000

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pacific ocean

us southern command (southcom)

ecuador

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"Intelligence confirmed the vessel's involvement with the Los Choneros violent narco-terrorist organization... After clearing the vessel and disembarking the crew, U.S. forces sank it," the statement read on X on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. All people detained on the vessel were handed over to Ecuadorian authorities. On September 4, 2025, the US State Department added the Ecuadorian criminal groups Los Choneros and Los Lobos to its list of foreign terrorist organizations. Los Choneros, along with Los Lobos, is considered Ecuador's largest criminal structure, controlling drug trafficking and activities inside prisons. In recent years, the groups have been engaged in a fierce struggle for influence, accompanied by a wave of violence in the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-drug-enforcement-administration-targeted-honduran-leader-in-addition-to-maduro-1123422902.html

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us, pacific ocean, us southern command (southcom), ecuador