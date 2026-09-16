https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-diesel-prices-hit-new-all-time-high-for-second-day-in-row-1124747372.html
US Diesel Prices Hit New All-Time High for Second Day in Row
US Diesel Prices Hit New All-Time High for Second Day in Row
Sputnik International
The average price of diesel fuel in the US has hit a new all-time high for the second day in a row, reaching $6.31 per gallon (approximately 3.8 liters), according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) studied by Sputnik on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T13:23+0000
2026-09-16T13:23+0000
2026-09-16T13:23+0000
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On Tuesday, the average cost of diesel fuel reached a record $6.27 per gallon. The previous record high of $5.80 was set in July 2022. In early 2025, a gallon of diesel in the US cost less than $3.50 on average. In California, where fuel prices are generally higher than the national average, the price of diesel has exceeded $8.26, with some gas stations charging over $9.00. Diesel prices directly impact the cost of goods, as the fuel powers agricultural machinery and heavy-duty trucks used in supply chains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/us-diesel-prices-top-6-per-gallon-for-1st-time-in-history--report-1124713936.html
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US Diesel Prices Hit New All-Time High for Second Day in Row
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The average price of diesel fuel in the US has hit a new all-time high for the second day in a row, reaching $6.31 per gallon (approximately 3.8 liters), according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) studied by Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the average cost of diesel fuel reached a record $6.27 per gallon. The previous record high of $5.80 was set in July 2022. In early 2025, a gallon of diesel in the US cost less than $3.50 on average.
In California, where fuel prices are generally higher than the national average, the price of diesel has exceeded $8.26, with some gas stations charging over $9.00.
Diesel prices directly impact the cost of goods, as the fuel powers agricultural machinery and heavy-duty trucks used in supply chains.