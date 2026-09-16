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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-diesel-prices-hit-new-all-time-high-for-second-day-in-row-1124747372.html
US Diesel Prices Hit New All-Time High for Second Day in Row
US Diesel Prices Hit New All-Time High for Second Day in Row
Sputnik International
The average price of diesel fuel in the US has hit a new all-time high for the second day in a row, reaching $6.31 per gallon (approximately 3.8 liters), according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) studied by Sputnik on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T13:23+0000
2026-09-16T13:23+0000
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On Tuesday, the average cost of diesel fuel reached a record $6.27 per gallon. The previous record high of $5.80 was set in July 2022. In early 2025, a gallon of diesel in the US cost less than $3.50 on average. In California, where fuel prices are generally higher than the national average, the price of diesel has exceeded $8.26, with some gas stations charging over $9.00. Diesel prices directly impact the cost of goods, as the fuel powers agricultural machinery and heavy-duty trucks used in supply chains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/us-diesel-prices-top-6-per-gallon-for-1st-time-in-history--report-1124713936.html
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US Diesel Prices Hit New All-Time High for Second Day in Row

13:23 GMT 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / Nam Y. HuhGasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The average price of diesel fuel in the US has hit a new all-time high for the second day in a row, reaching $6.31 per gallon (approximately 3.8 liters), according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) studied by Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the average cost of diesel fuel reached a record $6.27 per gallon. The previous record high of $5.80 was set in July 2022. In early 2025, a gallon of diesel in the US cost less than $3.50 on average.
In California, where fuel prices are generally higher than the national average, the price of diesel has exceeded $8.26, with some gas stations charging over $9.00.
Diesel prices directly impact the cost of goods, as the fuel powers agricultural machinery and heavy-duty trucks used in supply chains.
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2026
Economy
US Diesel Prices Top $6 Per Gallon for 1st Time in History – Report
11 September, 03:36 GMT
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