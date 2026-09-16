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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-military-fires-around-80-scarce-missiles-to-repel-single-iranian-strike--reports-1124747129.html
US Military Fires Around 80 Scarce Missiles to Repel Single Iranian Strike – Reports
US Military Fires Around 80 Scarce Missiles to Repel Single Iranian Strike – Reports
Sputnik International
The US military has fired up to 70 Patriot interceptor missiles and over a dozen THAAD interceptors and failed to repel a single Iranian strike targeting US facilities in Jordan last week, The Wall Street Journal newspaper has reported, citing sources.
2026-09-16T13:18+0000
2026-09-16T13:18+0000
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A source said that the expenditure was comparable to what Washington had used over an entire week at other war periods. Iranian military has adapted their attacks by using warheads that separate into multiple projectiles as they get closer to the target, making them difficult to intercept, an official added. As a result, the strike damaged US fighter jets and other aircraft at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the report said on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-war-on-iran-burns-38-billion-drains-missile-defenses-for-years--us-budget-watchdog-1124744123.html
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US Military Fires Around 80 Scarce Missiles to Repel Single Iranian Strike – Reports

13:18 GMT 16.09.2026
© Photo : Dr. Mark T. Esper/twitterTHAAD system
THAAD system - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
© Photo : Dr. Mark T. Esper/twitter
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military has fired up to 70 Patriot interceptor missiles and over a dozen THAAD interceptors and failed to repel a single Iranian strike targeting US facilities in Jordan last week, The Wall Street Journal newspaper has reported, citing sources.
A source said that the expenditure was comparable to what Washington had used over an entire week at other war periods. Iranian military has adapted their attacks by using warheads that separate into multiple projectiles as they get closer to the target, making them difficult to intercept, an official added.
As a result, the strike damaged US fighter jets and other aircraft at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the report said on Tuesday.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US War on Iran Burns $38 Billion, Drains Missile Defenses for Years — US Budget Watchdog
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