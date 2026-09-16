https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-military-fires-around-80-scarce-missiles-to-repel-single-iranian-strike--reports-1124747129.html
US Military Fires Around 80 Scarce Missiles to Repel Single Iranian Strike – Reports
US Military Fires Around 80 Scarce Missiles to Repel Single Iranian Strike – Reports
Sputnik International
The US military has fired up to 70 Patriot interceptor missiles and over a dozen THAAD interceptors and failed to repel a single Iranian strike targeting US facilities in Jordan last week, The Wall Street Journal newspaper has reported, citing sources.
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A source said that the expenditure was comparable to what Washington had used over an entire week at other war periods. Iranian military has adapted their attacks by using warheads that separate into multiple projectiles as they get closer to the target, making them difficult to intercept, an official added. As a result, the strike damaged US fighter jets and other aircraft at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the report said on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/us-war-on-iran-burns-38-billion-drains-missile-defenses-for-years--us-budget-watchdog-1124744123.html
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US Military Fires Around 80 Scarce Missiles to Repel Single Iranian Strike – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military has fired up to 70 Patriot interceptor missiles and over a dozen THAAD interceptors and failed to repel a single Iranian strike targeting US facilities in Jordan last week, The Wall Street Journal newspaper has reported, citing sources.
A source said that the expenditure was comparable to what Washington had used over an entire week at other war periods. Iranian military has adapted their attacks by using warheads that separate into multiple projectiles as they get closer to the target, making them difficult to intercept, an official added.
As a result, the strike damaged US fighter jets and other aircraft at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the report said on Tuesday.