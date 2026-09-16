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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/western-europe-failed-to-ensure-security-on-continent---russias-zakharova-1124747488.html
Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova
Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova
Sputnik International
Western Europe has failed in its task of ensuring security on the continent, therefore, the security concept must be Eurasian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-09-16T13:30+0000
2026-09-16T13:30+0000
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"They [Western Europe] failed in their task of ensuring security ... Therefore, security must now be ensured within a Eurasian context," Zakharova said at the World Youth Festival. Instaed of ensuring security, Western Europe's actions effectively led to the conflict in Ukraine, the spokeswoman said, adding that European "allies" are among the key actors in this conflict. The World Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. Sputnik i is the festival's general media partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-zakharova-reveals-who-directs-drone-attacks-against-russia-1124741169.html
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Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova

13:30 GMT 16.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Western Europe has failed in its task of ensuring security on the continent, therefore, the security concept must be Eurasian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"They [Western Europe] failed in their task of ensuring security ... Therefore, security must now be ensured within a Eurasian context," Zakharova said at the World Youth Festival.
Instaed of ensuring security, Western Europe's actions effectively led to the conflict in Ukraine, the spokeswoman said, adding that European "allies" are among the key actors in this conflict.
The World Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. Sputnik i is the festival's general media partner.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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