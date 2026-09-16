https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/western-europe-failed-to-ensure-security-on-continent---russias-zakharova-1124747488.html

Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova

Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova

Sputnik International

Western Europe has failed in its task of ensuring security on the continent, therefore, the security concept must be Eurasian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-09-16T13:30+0000

2026-09-16T13:30+0000

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"They [Western Europe] failed in their task of ensuring security ... Therefore, security must now be ensured within a Eurasian context," Zakharova said at the World Youth Festival. Instaed of ensuring security, Western Europe's actions effectively led to the conflict in Ukraine, the spokeswoman said, adding that European "allies" are among the key actors in this conflict. The World Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. Sputnik i is the festival's general media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-zakharova-reveals-who-directs-drone-attacks-against-russia-1124741169.html

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