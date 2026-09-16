https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/western-europe-failed-to-ensure-security-on-continent---russias-zakharova-1124747488.html
Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova
Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova
Sputnik International
Western Europe has failed in its task of ensuring security on the continent, therefore, the security concept must be Eurasian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"They [Western Europe] failed in their task of ensuring security ... Therefore, security must now be ensured within a Eurasian context," Zakharova said at the World Youth Festival. Instaed of ensuring security, Western Europe's actions effectively led to the conflict in Ukraine, the spokeswoman said, adding that European "allies" are among the key actors in this conflict. The World Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. Sputnik i is the festival's general media partner.
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Western Europe Failed to Ensure Security on Continent - Russia's Zakharova
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Western Europe has failed in its task of ensuring security on the continent, therefore, the security concept must be Eurasian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"They [Western Europe] failed in their task of ensuring security ... Therefore, security must now be ensured within a Eurasian context," Zakharova said at the World Youth Festival.
Instaed of ensuring security, Western Europe's actions effectively led to the conflict in Ukraine, the spokeswoman said, adding that European "allies" are among the key actors in this conflict.
The World Youth Festival is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17. Sputnik i is the festival's general media partner.