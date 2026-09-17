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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/discrimination-against-jerusalem-christians-is-part-of-planned-occupational-policy--activist-1124751679.html
Discrimination Against Jerusalem Christians is Part of Planned Occupational Policy — Activist
Discrimination Against Jerusalem Christians is Part of Planned Occupational Policy — Activist
Sputnik International
The Christian population in Jerusalem and Palestine is on the verge of extinction, as the government continues to push a racist and extremist approach towards the religious minority, Jerusalem activist Osama Barham told Sputnik.
2026-09-17T10:47+0000
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He stressed that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “blesses attacks on churches,” saying that when settlers spit at monasteries and churches, the government and the far right “bless it and say that it is one of the rituals of the Jewish religion.” He compared the incident to the 1969 arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the numerous killings in which the perpetrator is always declared “mentally unstable.”
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Discrimination Against Jerusalem Christians is Part of Planned Occupational Policy — Activist

10:47 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 17.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovChristian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City. File photo.
Christian pilgrims hold candles during the Holy Fire ceremony, a day before Easter, at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, in Jerusalem's Old City. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
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The Christian population in Jerusalem and Palestine is on the verge of extinction, as the government continues to push a racist and extremist approach towards the religious minority, Jerusalem activist Osama Barham told Sputnik.
“A war to deprive Christians of their livelihoods is being waged against them: there was an attempt to impose taxes on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, sparking protests in Resurrection Square that were Islamic-Christian in the fullest sense,” Barham added.
He stressed that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “blesses attacks on churches,” saying that when settlers spit at monasteries and churches, the government and the far right “bless it and say that it is one of the rituals of the Jewish religion.”
The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound on the left and with social distancing barriers, ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray ahead of Yom Kippur. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2026
Analysis
Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade
4 April, 13:21 GMT
Barham emphasized that “no one in the Israeli government condemned the recent attack on a Christian woman wearing religious attire, while the assailant was released a few days later on the grounds of mental illness.”
He compared the incident to the 1969 arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the numerous killings in which the perpetrator is always declared “mentally unstable.”
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