https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/discrimination-against-jerusalem-christians-is-part-of-planned-occupational-policy--activist-1124751679.html

Discrimination Against Jerusalem Christians is Part of Planned Occupational Policy — Activist

Discrimination Against Jerusalem Christians is Part of Planned Occupational Policy — Activist

Sputnik International

The Christian population in Jerusalem and Palestine is on the verge of extinction, as the government continues to push a racist and extremist approach towards the religious minority, Jerusalem activist Osama Barham told Sputnik.

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He stressed that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “blesses attacks on churches,” saying that when settlers spit at monasteries and churches, the government and the far right “bless it and say that it is one of the rituals of the Jewish religion.” He compared the incident to the 1969 arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the numerous killings in which the perpetrator is always declared “mentally unstable.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/orthodox-scholar-reveals-why-christian-zionists-are-so-gung-ho-about-a-new-middle-east-crusade-1123941609.html

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middle east, jerusalem, palestine, israel, christians, church of the holy sepulchre, al-aqsa mosque, itamar ben-gvir