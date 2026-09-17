https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/instructor-for-crocus-terrorist-attack-militants-sentenced-to-20-years-in-us-prison--doj-1124751948.html
Instructor for Crocus Terrorist Attack Militants Sentenced to 20 Years in US Prison – DOJ
Instructor for Crocus Terrorist Attack Militants Sentenced to 20 Years in US Prison – DOJ
Sputnik International
Afghan militant Mohammad Sharifullah, who provided support to terrorists worldwide, including training those responsible for the 2024 Crocus City Hall attack in Russia, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States, the US Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs said.
2026-09-17T12:59+0000
2026-09-17T12:59+0000
2026-09-17T12:59+0000
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"Afghan national Mohammad Sharifullah, a member of the terrorist organization the Islamic State of Iraq [IS or ISIS, banned in Russia] and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) [the Khorasan Province wing, also banned in Russia], was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for his participation in a nearly 10 year conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization," the statement said on Wednesday. The department said that between 2016 and 2025, Sharifullah participated in more than 10 terrorist attacks carried out by the group: he relayed intelligence, transported suicide bombers and weapons, and acted as an intermediary between militants. In April, a US jury found Sharifullah guilty of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists plotting the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport during the US troop withdrawal. The attack, which took place at the airport's Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021, killed 13 US service members and at least 160 civilians.On March 22, 2024, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall venue near Moscow. They opened fire at the crowd and set one of the auditoriums on fire, killing at least 149 people and injuring 609 others, with one person remaining unaccounted for. The damage caused amounted to about 6 billion rubles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/fifteen-defendants-in-crocus-terrorist-attack-case-receive-life-sentences-1123813509.html
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Instructor for Crocus Terrorist Attack Militants Sentenced to 20 Years in US Prison – DOJ
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Afghan militant Mohammad Sharifullah, who provided support to terrorists worldwide, including training those responsible for the 2024 Crocus City Hall attack in Russia, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States, the US Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs said.
"Afghan national Mohammad Sharifullah, a member of the terrorist organization the Islamic State of Iraq [IS or ISIS, banned in Russia] and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) [the Khorasan Province wing, also banned in Russia], was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for his participation in a nearly 10 year conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization," the statement said on Wednesday.
The department said that between 2016 and 2025, Sharifullah participated in more than 10 terrorist attacks carried out by the group: he relayed intelligence, transported suicide bombers and weapons, and acted as an intermediary between militants.
"On March 22, 2024, a group of ISIS-K gunmen attacked Crocus City Hall near Moscow. On behalf of ISIS-K, Sharifullah shared instructions on how to use AK-style rifles and other weapons with the attackers, and was in communication with them during the attack. The ISIS-K attackers used AK-style rifles to kill over 100 civilians in the attack," the DOJ said.
In April, a US jury found Sharifullah guilty of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists plotting the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport during the US troop withdrawal. The attack, which took place at the airport's Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021, killed 13 US service members and at least 160 civilians.
On March 22, 2024, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall
venue near Moscow. They opened fire at the crowd and set one of the auditoriums on fire, killing at least 149 people and injuring 609 others, with one person remaining unaccounted for. The damage caused amounted to about 6 billion rubles.