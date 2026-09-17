https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/lavrov-says-no-tangible-benefit-for-russia-from-dialogue-with-us-yet-none-expected-1124751511.html

Lavrov Says No Tangible Benefit for Russia From Dialogue With US Yet, None Expected

Lavrov Says No Tangible Benefit for Russia From Dialogue With US Yet, None Expected

Sputnik International

There has been no material benefit for Russia from the dialogue with the United States yet, and none is expected, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2026-09-17T10:28+0000

2026-09-17T10:28+0000

2026-09-17T10:28+0000

world

nazi

nazism

russia

sergey lavrov

ursula von der leyen

ukraine

kiev

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/15/1124018503_0:0:2976:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_f52e514fb62c3b9d099e3c78fd20a635.jpg

"There has been no tangible effect in terms of restoring our relationship, and none is expected in the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at the opening of the fourth Congress of the International Russophiles Movement. At the same time, the minister said that Russia always talks to those who wish to engage seriously and is always open to serious dialogue, noting that that is precisely how the United States conducts business with Russia.Russia will find ways to respond to security challenges, Sergey Lavrov said."There is, of course, no doubt that Russia will find the mean and we do possess such capabilities to provide an adequate response to external challenges to our security, our development, and the well-being of our citizens, as well as the well-being of those who wish to be friends with our country and to connect with the Russian world. We will succeed in doing so," Lavrov said at the opening of the fourth Congress of the International Russophiles Movement.Sergey Lavrov said that he was shocked to learn of the Ukrainian authorities' intentions to create a "pantheon of heroes" to bury the remains of Nazis.The minister condemned such a decision of the Ukrainian authorities, calling it "a form of Satanism," to which no one reacts at all.Supporting Ukraine on the grounds that it upholds European values, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proclaimed, means that Europe is once again ready to support Nazism, those who espouse Nazi ideology and put it into practice in their countries, Lavrov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260822/ukraines-terror-attacks-lay-bare-its-neo-nazi-nature---putin--1124614894.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nazi, nazism, russia, sergey lavrov, ursula von der leyen, ukraine, kiev, us