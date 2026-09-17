https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/putin-congratulates-indian-prime-minister-modi-on-his-birthday---kremlin-1124750827.html
Putin Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on His Birthday - Kremlin
Putin Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on His Birthday - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
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"You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," Putin said in a message to Modi, published by the Kremlin. He added that Russia will continue constructive joint work with India on "pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations."In a birthday congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended during his visit to New Delhi, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.
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Putin Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on His Birthday - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," Putin said in a message to Modi, published by the Kremlin.
He added that Russia will continue constructive joint work with India on "pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations."
In a birthday congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
, Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended during his visit to New Delhi, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.
"I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week," the telegram said.