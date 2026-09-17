https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-central-bank-challenges-eu-regulation-blocking-230bln-claim-against-euroclear-1124753115.html

Russian Central Bank Challenges EU Regulation Blocking $230Bln Claim Against Euroclear

Russian Central Bank Challenges EU Regulation Blocking $230Bln Claim Against Euroclear

Sputnik International

The Russian Central Bank on Thursday challenged an EU regulation that prevents it from recovering 200 billion euros ($229.8 billion) from the Belgium-based Euroclear depository, which has indefinitely frozen Russian sovereign assets.

2026-09-17T16:05+0000

2026-09-17T16:05+0000

2026-09-17T16:05+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Russian regulator said that it had filed an application on September 15 with the General Court of the EU, challenging restrictions on recognition of Russian court decisions in all countries, which concerned Article 1(28) of Regulation of the Council of the European Union of July 23, 2026 No. 2026/1848. "The document is a direct attempt to interfere in the ongoing legal proceedings in Belgium and prevent the Bank of Russia from enforcing a ruling by the Moscow Arbitration Court issued in the Bank of Russia's lawsuit against Euroclear," the central bank said. It added that the measures impose disproportionate restrictions on the Russian regulator's ability to protect its rights outside the EU, including through financial penalties for violating the relevant court orders. The bank also reserves all rights, claims, objections and legal remedies available to it in connection with the regulation and any other measures adopted by the EU against the central bank or its assets. On May 15, the Moscow Arbitration Court upheld the claim filed by the Russian Central Bank against Euroclear, awarding damages totaling nearly 200 billion euros. On May 26, the court granted the Russian Central Bank's request for immediate enforcement of the ruling. On June 2, the court issued a writ of execution to the Russian Central Bank. The Russian Central Bank's assets were frozen after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022. The bulk of the assets is held at Belgium-based Euroclear, Europe's largest central securities depository.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-warns-seizing-frozen-assets-amounts-to-theft--retaliation-to-follow-1124656266.html

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