https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-warns-seizing-frozen-assets-amounts-to-theft--retaliation-to-follow-1124656266.html

Russia Warns Seizing Frozen Assets Amounts to Theft & Retaliation to Follow

Russia Warns Seizing Frozen Assets Amounts to Theft & Retaliation to Follow

Sputnik International

The use of frozen Russian assets is illegal and, in essence, constitutes theft that will be punished, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-09-01T09:36+0000

2026-09-01T09:36+0000

2026-09-01T09:36+0000

world

maria zakharova

andrei kelin

sergey lavrov

russia

madrid

london

european union (eu)

the united nations (un)

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d24dc0d1f4bdc7929a49ad0b5c5c2126.jpg

"Using Russian sovereign assets... is theft. It is illegal. This is not merely a violation of high moral and ethical standards, it is a direct crime that has the appropriate legal classification and will be punished," Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.She emphasized that those involved in such activities also face separate legal classifications.Moscow has repeatedly called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe illegal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia would respond if the West confiscates its frozen assets.Russia's Response to Escalating Situation in Baltics to Be Decisive, DestructiveRussia will give a decisive and destructive response to cases of escalation of the military-political situation in the Baltic region, Maria Zakharova said."In case of further escalation of the military-political situation in the Baltic region, it must be emphasized once again: the response from the Russian side to the initiators of insane anti-Russian adventures will be decisive. And they should know this is devastating for them," Zakharova said.Madrid Did Not Contact Moscow Over Ceuta CrisisSpain did not directly contact Russia regarding Moscow's alleged involvement in the migration crisis in Ceuta, but Madrid immediately "ran to the microphones" to make statements, Maria Zakharova said.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has suggested that Russia was allegedly involved in the migration crisis in his country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has nothing to do with the mass influx of migrants into Spanish Ceuta.Russian Ambassador to UK Kelin Completes His Mission in LondonRussian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin has completed his mission in London as planned, with the embassy continuing to function normally, Zakharova said.The diplomat added that the topic of Kelin's mission ending and the appointment of a new ambassador had been actively developed in the UK tabloids. The appointment of a new Russian ambassador to London is the prerogative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, so the Foreign Ministry will not comment on the matter, Zakharova said."The appointment of a successor to Andrei Vladimirovich Kelin as head of the Russian diplomatic mission in London will be announced at the appropriate time," Zakharova said.The Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 1 to 4 in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/crude-anti-russian-propaganda--mfa-spox-dismisses-french-allegations-of-election-meddling-1124628813.html

russia

madrid

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, andrei kelin, sergey lavrov, russia, madrid, london, european union (eu), the united nations (un), russian foreign ministry