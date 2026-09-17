https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-scientists-grow-glowing-nanoparticles-for-smart-clothing-and-flexible-screens-1124751245.html

Russian Scientists Grow Glowing Nanoparticles for Smart Clothing and Flexible Screens

Russian Scientists Grow Glowing Nanoparticles for Smart Clothing and Flexible Screens

Sputnik International

Researchers have developed a new method for creating flexible luminescent materials by growing perovskite quantum dots directly inside polymer fibers — protecting them from degradation and simplifying industrial production.

2026-09-17T09:57+0000

2026-09-17T09:57+0000

2026-09-17T09:57+0000

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Why it matters:The team plans to expand the glow across the entire visible spectrum — laying the groundwork for lightweight flexible displays, medical sensors, and smart clothing.

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