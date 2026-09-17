https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-scientists-grow-glowing-nanoparticles-for-smart-clothing-and-flexible-screens-1124751245.html
Russian Scientists Grow Glowing Nanoparticles for Smart Clothing and Flexible Screens
Russian Scientists Grow Glowing Nanoparticles for Smart Clothing and Flexible Screens
Sputnik International
Researchers have developed a new method for creating flexible luminescent materials by growing perovskite quantum dots directly inside polymer fibers — protecting them from degradation and simplifying industrial production.
2026-09-17T09:57+0000
2026-09-17T09:57+0000
2026-09-17T09:57+0000
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Why it matters:The team plans to expand the glow across the entire visible spectrum — laying the groundwork for lightweight flexible displays, medical sensors, and smart clothing.
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scientists, scientific research, russia, clothing, materials
scientists, scientific research, russia, clothing, materials
Russian Scientists Grow Glowing Nanoparticles for Smart Clothing and Flexible Screens
Researchers have developed a new method for creating flexible luminescent materials by growing perovskite quantum dots directly inside polymer fibers — protecting them from degradation and simplifying industrial production.
The fibers can be as thin as tens of nanometers
The method skips expensive stabilizers and scales easily for industrial production
The material glows green under UV light
and retains the property for over four years
The team plans to expand the glow across the entire visible spectrum — laying the groundwork for lightweight flexible displays, medical sensors, and smart clothing.