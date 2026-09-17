https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/sanctions-from-hell-may-hit-a-wall-before-reaching-russia-1124752654.html

'Sanctions From Hell' May Hit a Wall Before Reaching Russia

'Sanctions From Hell' May Hit a Wall Before Reaching Russia

Sputnik International

The US law authorizes President Trump to impose these sanctions, but it does not require him to impose them at this particular level, Ivan Timofeyev of the Valdai Discussion Club told Sputnik, commenting on the so-called “sanctions from hell” against Russia that were earlier passed by Congress.

2026-09-17T14:47+0000

2026-09-17T14:47+0000

2026-09-17T14:47+0000

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“So, a decision on the sanctions remains at Trump’s discretion, and there is no certainty that he will finally give the green light. At this point, I don’t see any clear indications that this is about to happen.”He added that as for the substance of the sanctions, which are “now a legally binding act, virtually everything it contains has already been imposed on Russia in one form or another.”He was echoed by analyst Igor Yushkov from the Foundation for National Energy Security, who said that Trump won’t be in any rush to greenlight the sanctions. He mentioned a number of major factors:Yushkov stressed that if necessary, China could retaliate with tariffs on US goods or restrict rare-earth exports — measures that could significantly hurt America. India has fewer such tools, but it also understands that higher tariffs would ultimately raise the cost of Indian goods in the US, with American consumers bearing much of the burden.Given the scale of US-China trade, higher tariffs would significantly raise the cost of Chinese goods in the US, which could fuel inflation, prompt higher interest rates and more expensive credit, and ultimately slow both the US and global economies, according to the analyst.Boris Mezhuev, associate professor at Moscow State University, in turn said that even if the sanctions are okayed by Trump, he remains “highly skeptical that they “will actually be implemented.” If signed, the sanctions will ultimately delay the end of the Ukraine conflict and will damage the US’ diplomatic role as a mediator in the conflict, the pundit concluded.

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