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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/kremlin-calls-us-congresss-approval-of-new-russia-sanctions-unfriendly-move-1124751387.html
Kremlin Calls US Congress's Approval of New Russia Sanctions Unfriendly Move
Kremlin Calls US Congress's Approval of New Russia Sanctions Unfriendly Move
Sputnik International
The US Congress's approval of new anti-Russian sanctions is an unfriendly move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-09-17T10:23+0000
2026-09-17T10:24+0000
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"Of course, we are monitoring the passage of this document. This refers to unfriendly actions," Peskov told reporters. New US anti-Russian sanctions will complicate the search for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Peskov added.Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives secured the required number of votes to approve the Senate version of the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) on imposing new sanctions against Russia. The final document will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.
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Kremlin Calls US Congress's Approval of New Russia Sanctions Unfriendly Move

10:23 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 17.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina KormilitsynaView of Moscow. File photo
View of Moscow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Congress's approval of new anti-Russian sanctions is an unfriendly move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Of course, we are monitoring the passage of this document. This refers to unfriendly actions," Peskov told reporters.
New US anti-Russian sanctions will complicate the search for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Peskov added.
Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives secured the required number of votes to approve the Senate version of the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) on imposing new sanctions against Russia. The final document will be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.
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