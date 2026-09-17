https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/trump-says-facing-big-decision-regarding-conflict-with-iran-amid-stalled-talks-1124753619.html

Trump Says Facing 'Big Decision' Regarding Conflict With Iran Amid Stalled Talks

Trump Says Facing 'Big Decision' Regarding Conflict With Iran Amid Stalled Talks

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is faced with a "big decision" regarding the future of the conflict with Iran amid stalled peace negotiations.

2026-09-17T18:47+0000

2026-09-17T18:47+0000

2026-09-17T18:47+0000

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On September 9, the president said that the war between the United States and Iran could come to an end right after the November 3 midterm congressional elections. On Sunday, Trump said peace could happen before the midterms. The report noted that while the president has made similar remarks in the past, the latest threats come just ahead of an upcoming meeting with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Accordingly, the US leader might decide on Washington's next moves taking into account the views of the Gulf countries whom he would likely need to convince if he chooses renewed high intensity operations. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed. The conflict remains unresolved, with sporadic resumptions of hostilities. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/prolonging-us-iran-conflict-not-meeting-interests-of-intl-community---chinas-wang-yi-1124747242.html

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