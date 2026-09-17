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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/trump-says-facing-big-decision-regarding-conflict-with-iran-amid-stalled-talks-1124753619.html
Trump Says Facing 'Big Decision' Regarding Conflict With Iran Amid Stalled Talks
Trump Says Facing 'Big Decision' Regarding Conflict With Iran Amid Stalled Talks
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is faced with a "big decision" regarding the future of the conflict with Iran amid stalled peace negotiations.
2026-09-17T18:47+0000
2026-09-17T18:47+0000
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On September 9, the president said that the war between the United States and Iran could come to an end right after the November 3 midterm congressional elections. On Sunday, Trump said peace could happen before the midterms. The report noted that while the president has made similar remarks in the past, the latest threats come just ahead of an upcoming meeting with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Accordingly, the US leader might decide on Washington's next moves taking into account the views of the Gulf countries whom he would likely need to convince if he chooses renewed high intensity operations. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed. The conflict remains unresolved, with sporadic resumptions of hostilities. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/prolonging-us-iran-conflict-not-meeting-interests-of-intl-community---chinas-wang-yi-1124747242.html
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Trump Says Facing 'Big Decision' Regarding Conflict With Iran Amid Stalled Talks

18:47 GMT 17.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is faced with a "big decision" regarding the future of the conflict with Iran amid stalled peace negotiations.
On September 9, the president said that the war between the United States and Iran could come to an end right after the November 3 midterm congressional elections. On Sunday, Trump said peace could happen before the midterms.
"I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [Iran] or do I not? It's a big decision," Trump told Axios. "Anything could happen with me."
The report noted that while the president has made similar remarks in the past, the latest threats come just ahead of an upcoming meeting with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Accordingly, the US leader might decide on Washington's next moves taking into account the views of the Gulf countries whom he would likely need to convince if he chooses renewed high intensity operations.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Prolonging US-Iran Conflict Not Meeting Interests of Int'l Community - China's Wang Yi
Yesterday, 13:20 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran to which the Iranian side retaliated with strikes of its own. In mid-June, after months of mutual retaliation, Tehran and Washington inked a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, the strikes resumed.
The conflict remains unresolved, with sporadic resumptions of hostilities. Washington has, however, chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of additional financial hardships for Tehran.
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