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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/accessibility-of-natural-gas-in-russia-higher-than-in-any-other-country---gazprom-ceo-1124758949.html
Accessibility of Natural Gas in Russia Higher Than in Any Other Country - Gazprom CEO
Accessibility of Natural Gas in Russia Higher Than in Any Other Country - Gazprom CEO
Sputnik International
Russia is unmatched globally in terms of accessibility of natural gas to its population, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Friday.
2026-09-18T16:27+0000
2026-09-18T16:27+0000
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"On January 1, 2026, we set a new record in supplying piped natural gas for our consumers in Russia. Its level amounted to 91.2%. Such accessibility of natural gas does not exist anywhere in the world, except for the Russian Federation," Miller said at the opening of new gas facilities under a social gasification plan in a ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin via videolink. Earlier in September, Gazprom reported that it expanded gas coverage onto 117 more localities over the period from January to August 2026. Implementing the gas infrastructure development programs in 2021-2025, the company carried out works in 72 regions of Russia and set up gas supply facilities for more than 335,000 households in 2,150 settlements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-now-80-self-sufficient-in-oil-and-gas-equipment---minister-1124744842.html
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Accessibility of Natural Gas in Russia Higher Than in Any Other Country - Gazprom CEO

16:27 GMT 18.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussia's Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant in the seaport of Sabbeta on the western shore of the Ob Bay of the Kara Sea.
Russia's Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant in the seaport of Sabbeta on the western shore of the Ob Bay of the Kara Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is unmatched globally in terms of accessibility of natural gas to its population, Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Friday.
"On January 1, 2026, we set a new record in supplying piped natural gas for our consumers in Russia. Its level amounted to 91.2%. Such accessibility of natural gas does not exist anywhere in the world, except for the Russian Federation," Miller said at the opening of new gas facilities under a social gasification plan in a ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin via videolink.
Earlier in September, Gazprom reported that it expanded gas coverage onto 117 more localities over the period from January to August 2026. Implementing the gas infrastructure development programs in 2021-2025, the company carried out works in 72 regions of Russia and set up gas supply facilities for more than 335,000 households in 2,150 settlements.
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2026
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