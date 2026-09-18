https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/japanese-right-wing-forces-use-ai-to-whitewash-war-crimes---chinese-foreign-ministry-1124756144.html

Japanese Right-Wing Forces Use AI to Whitewash War Crimes - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Japanese Right-Wing Forces Use AI to Whitewash War Crimes - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Right-wing forces in Japan are using artificial intelligence technologies to filter historical archives, seeking to whitewash... 18.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-18T11:24+0000

2026-09-18T11:24+0000

2026-09-18T11:24+0000

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There is a growing trend to deny historical facts in Japan, with Japanese textbooks softening the assessment of the country's aggression, the spokesman said. On Friday, China is holding commemorative events dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Mukden Incident, which marked the beginning of the Japanese occupation of northeastern China. Overnight into September 18, 1931, Japanese military forces blew up a section of the South Manchuria Railway near the city of Shenyang (Mukden), after which they accused the Chinese side of sabotage and attacked Chinese troops. The provocation served as a pretext for the offensive of the Japanese Kwantung Army. Over the following months, Japan established control over Manchuria and created the puppet state of Manchukuo there. In China, the Mukden Incident is regarded as the beginning of the long Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, which lasted 14 years and ended in 1945.

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