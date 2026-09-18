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Japanese Right-Wing Forces Use AI to Whitewash War Crimes - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Japanese Right-Wing Forces Use AI to Whitewash War Crimes - Chinese Foreign Ministry
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Right-wing forces in Japan are using artificial intelligence technologies to filter historical archives, seeking to whitewash... 18.09.2026, Sputnik International
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There is a growing trend to deny historical facts in Japan, with Japanese textbooks softening the assessment of the country's aggression, the spokesman said. On Friday, China is holding commemorative events dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Mukden Incident, which marked the beginning of the Japanese occupation of northeastern China. Overnight into September 18, 1931, Japanese military forces blew up a section of the South Manchuria Railway near the city of Shenyang (Mukden), after which they accused the Chinese side of sabotage and attacked Chinese troops. The provocation served as a pretext for the offensive of the Japanese Kwantung Army. Over the following months, Japan established control over Manchuria and created the puppet state of Manchukuo there. In China, the Mukden Incident is regarded as the beginning of the long Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, which lasted 14 years and ended in 1945.
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Japanese Right-Wing Forces Use AI to Whitewash War Crimes - Chinese Foreign Ministry

11:24 GMT 18.09.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Mike MacKenzie / Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
 Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Mike MacKenzie / Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Right-wing forces in Japan are using artificial intelligence technologies to filter historical archives, seeking to whitewash responsibility for war crimes and distort historical truth, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
There is a growing trend to deny historical facts in Japan, with Japanese textbooks softening the assessment of the country's aggression, the spokesman said.

"Right-wing forces in Japan are even using artificial intelligence systems to filter pre-war archives and materials from the Tokyo Trials, trying to whitewash responsibility for war crimes and entrench a distorted historical version of events," Guo told a briefing.

On Friday, China is holding commemorative events dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Mukden Incident, which marked the beginning of the Japanese occupation of northeastern China.
Overnight into September 18, 1931, Japanese military forces blew up a section of the South Manchuria Railway near the city of Shenyang (Mukden), after which they accused the Chinese side of sabotage and attacked Chinese troops. The provocation served as a pretext for the offensive of the Japanese Kwantung Army. Over the following months, Japan established control over Manchuria and created the puppet state of Manchukuo there. In China, the Mukden Incident is regarded as the beginning of the long Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, which lasted 14 years and ended in 1945.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2024
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