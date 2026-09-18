https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/north-korea-to-continue-building-up-its-nuclear-deterrent-forces---ministry-of-defense-1124754458.html

North Korea to Continue Building Up Its Nuclear Deterrent Forces - Ministry of Defense

North Korea to Continue Building Up Its Nuclear Deterrent Forces - Ministry of Defense

Sputnik International

North Korea will continue to build up and strengthen its nuclear deterrent forces, and its status as a nuclear state is an indisputable reality, North Korean Deputy Defense Minister Kim Kang-il said.

2026-09-18T07:12+0000

2026-09-18T07:12+0000

2026-09-18T07:12+0000

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"The status of North Korea as a nuclear state, enshrined in the Constitution - the supreme law of the state - is an indisputable reality, so hostile states that harbor the most hostile and malevolent intentions towards our Republic must abandon their accusations of our just self‑defence policy and their unrealistic dreams of 'denuclearisation,'" Kim was quoted by the KCNA as saying at the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum. The deputy minister added that "as the level of nuclear threat from hostile forces increases and confrontational intrigues intensify," North Korea will "continuously build up and strengthen its self‑defence forces capable of deterring nuclear war." The country intends to proceed from the principle of ensuring security and protecting peace on the basis of powerful forces in order to "reliably protect peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," Kim said. The 13th Xiangshan Forum was held in Beijing from September 15-17. Delegations from nearly 100 countries, including Russia, and international organizations took part in the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/north-koreas-nukes-serve-as-absolute-guarantee-of-its-sovereignty---dprk-1124649236.html

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