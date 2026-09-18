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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-delivering-military-cargo-in-odessa-region---defense-ministry-1124759057.html
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Delivering Military Cargo in Odessa Region - MoD
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Delivering Military Cargo in Odessa Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out strikes against a cargo ship, delivering military cargo, in Yuzhny of port of Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-18T16:29+0000
2026-09-18T16:40+0000
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"As a result of the strikes, the following were damaged: in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region, a dry cargo ship that had delivered military cargo," the statement read. Russian forces also hit a tanker that delivered fuel and lubricants, as well as a cargo ship, carrying supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-logistics-hub-near-odessa---mod-1124754228.html
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Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Delivering Military Cargo in Odessa Region - MoD

16:29 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 18.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out strikes against a cargo ship, delivering military cargo, in Yuzhny of port of Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were damaged: in the Yuzhny port in the Odessa region, a dry cargo ship that had delivered military cargo," the statement read.
Russian forces also hit a tanker that delivered fuel and lubricants, as well as a cargo ship, carrying supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the ministry said.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD
07:06 GMT
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