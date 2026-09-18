https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-logistics-hub-near-odessa---mod-1124754228.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have struck a cargo ship delivering military cargo in the port of Chernomsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-09-18T07:06+0000

2026-09-18T07:06+0000

2026-09-18T07:06+0000

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Russian military launched strikes overnight, using unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian ports and ships, as well as logistics centers used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit a Nova Poshta logistics center in the Odessa region used to store military cargo arriving in Ukraine from Europe, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-military-linked-facilities--mod-1124722155.html

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ukraine, odessa, russia, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike