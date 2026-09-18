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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-logistics-hub-near-odessa---mod-1124754228.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck a cargo ship delivering military cargo in the port of Chernomsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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Russian military launched strikes overnight, using unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian ports and ships, as well as logistics centers used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit a Nova Poshta logistics center in the Odessa region used to store military cargo arriving in Ukraine from Europe, the statement read.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD

07:06 GMT 18.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryIn this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck a cargo ship delivering military cargo in the port of Chernomsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian military launched strikes overnight, using unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian ports and ships, as well as logistics centers used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine.

"In the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo ship, which delivered military cargo, [was hit]," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit a Nova Poshta logistics center in the Odessa region used to store military cargo arriving in Ukraine from Europe, the statement read.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Military-Linked Facilities — MoD
12 September, 07:21 GMT
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