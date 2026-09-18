https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-logistics-hub-near-odessa---mod-1124754228.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck a cargo ship delivering military cargo in the port of Chernomsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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Russian military launched strikes overnight, using unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian ports and ships, as well as logistics centers used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit a Nova Poshta logistics center in the Odessa region used to store military cargo arriving in Ukraine from Europe, the statement read.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics Hub Near Odessa - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck a cargo ship delivering military cargo in the port of Chernomsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian military launched strikes overnight, using unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian ports and ships, as well as logistics centers used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"In the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo ship, which delivered military cargo, [was hit]," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit a Nova Poshta logistics center in the Odessa region used to store military cargo arriving in Ukraine from Europe, the statement read.