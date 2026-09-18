https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-foreign-ministry-says-sent-protest-note-to-japan-over-typhon-systems-deployment-1124756265.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment
Sputnik International
Russia has sent a note of protest to the Japanese side regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu, which are designed to launch medium‑ and shorter‑range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-09-18T11:30+0000
2026-09-18T11:30+0000
2026-09-18T11:30+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
japan
kyushu
russian foreign ministry
japanese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg
"On September 3, a note of protest was sent to the Japanese side in Moscow and Tokyo regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu. The document specifically notes that official Tokyo has once again taken this step, despite repeated demarches from the Russian side," Zakharova said in a statement. The Japanese side has been instructed to cease this practice and withdraw the Typhon systems from its territory, the statement read, adding that Russia pointed to the inadmissibility of Japan deploying these systems on its territory. Additionally, the spokeswoman said that China had also recently handed a note similar to Russia's to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about the Typhon complexes on the islands.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/philippines-eyes-us-typhon-missile-systems-deal-1121241670.html
russia
japan
kyushu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_215:0:2864:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9c8c1751af5c4aaf858c44bfa173b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, russia, japan, kyushu, russian foreign ministry, japanese foreign ministry
maria zakharova, russia, japan, kyushu, russian foreign ministry, japanese foreign ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent a note of protest to the Japanese side regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu, which are designed to launch medium‑ and shorter‑range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"On September 3, a note of protest was sent to the Japanese side in Moscow and Tokyo regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu. The document specifically notes that official Tokyo has once again taken this step, despite repeated demarches from the Russian side," Zakharova said in a statement.
The Japanese side has been instructed to cease this practice and withdraw the Typhon systems from its territory, the statement read, adding that Russia pointed to the inadmissibility of Japan deploying these systems on its territory.
"At the same time, the need for the Japanese leadership to fully recognize the outcomes of World War II, including their territorial aspects concerning the southern Kuril Islands, and to abandon the course towards remilitarization, has been emphasized," Zakharova said.
Additionally, the spokeswoman said that China had also recently handed a note similar to Russia's to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about the Typhon complexes on the islands.
23 December 2024, 08:41 GMT