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Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment
Sputnik International
Russia has sent a note of protest to the Japanese side regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu, which are designed to launch medium‑ and shorter‑range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-09-18T11:30+0000
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"On September 3, a note of protest was sent to the Japanese side in Moscow and Tokyo regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu. The document specifically notes that official Tokyo has once again taken this step, despite repeated demarches from the Russian side," Zakharova said in a statement. The Japanese side has been instructed to cease this practice and withdraw the Typhon systems from its territory, the statement read, adding that Russia pointed to the inadmissibility of Japan deploying these systems on its territory. Additionally, the spokeswoman said that China had also recently handed a note similar to Russia's to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about the Typhon complexes on the islands.
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Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment

11:30 GMT 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoIn this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has sent a note of protest to the Japanese side regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu, which are designed to launch medium‑ and shorter‑range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"On September 3, a note of protest was sent to the Japanese side in Moscow and Tokyo regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu. The document specifically notes that official Tokyo has once again taken this step, despite repeated demarches from the Russian side," Zakharova said in a statement.
The Japanese side has been instructed to cease this practice and withdraw the Typhon systems from its territory, the statement read, adding that Russia pointed to the inadmissibility of Japan deploying these systems on its territory.
"At the same time, the need for the Japanese leadership to fully recognize the outcomes of World War II, including their territorial aspects concerning the southern Kuril Islands, and to abandon the course towards remilitarization, has been emphasized," Zakharova said.
Additionally, the spokeswoman said that China had also recently handed a note similar to Russia's to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about the Typhon complexes on the islands.
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