https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-foreign-ministry-says-sent-protest-note-to-japan-over-typhon-systems-deployment-1124756265.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sent Protest Note to Japan Over Typhon Systems Deployment

Sputnik International

Russia has sent a note of protest to the Japanese side regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu, which are designed to launch medium‑ and shorter‑range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2026-09-18T11:30+0000

2026-09-18T11:30+0000

2026-09-18T11:30+0000

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"On September 3, a note of protest was sent to the Japanese side in Moscow and Tokyo regarding the deployment of US ground‑based Typhon systems on the island of Kyushu. The document specifically notes that official Tokyo has once again taken this step, despite repeated demarches from the Russian side," Zakharova said in a statement. The Japanese side has been instructed to cease this practice and withdraw the Typhon systems from its territory, the statement read, adding that Russia pointed to the inadmissibility of Japan deploying these systems on its territory. Additionally, the spokeswoman said that China had also recently handed a note similar to Russia's to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, expressing concern about the Typhon complexes on the islands.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/philippines-eyes-us-typhon-missile-systems-deal-1121241670.html

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