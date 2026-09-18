https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/the-stenin-contest-international-tour-continues-in-tehran-1124756680.html

The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran

The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran

Sputnik International

An exhibition featuring the winners of the 2025 Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest has opened in Tehran, the Iranian capital, with the support of the Mehr media group.

2026-09-18T12:31+0000

2026-09-18T12:31+0000

2026-09-18T12:38+0000

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The "House of Photographers" gallery, located within the Howzeh Honari art complex, is hosting this exhibition of 30 works by photojournalists from India, Russia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Brazil, Egypt, and other countries.The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, CEO of Mehr; Mohammadreza Norouzpour, Deputy Minister for Media and Advertising at Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance; Seyed Amir Javid, Deputy Director of the Howzeh Honari complex; and representatives from the Russian Embassy in Tehran.At the opening, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati thanked the Rossiya Segodnya media group for the fruitful partnership and noted, "One aspect of this exhibition that specifically captivated me was the shared aesthetic of press photography. It is quite remarkable that despite our varied backgrounds and experiences—where one might expect differing aesthetics—the similarity in composition, lighting, color, subject selection, and even jury evaluation points toward a shared global aesthetic that has emerged despite all the negative aspects of globalization."For his part, Mohammadreza Norouzpour, the Deputy Minister for Media and Advertising, urged everyone to value the diverse moments of life captured by photographers, who serve as the "historical memory of the world."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/sputnik-brings-andrei-stenin-photo-exhibition-to-rio--first-time-in-brazil-1124225567.html

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