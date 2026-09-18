The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
12:31 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 12:38 GMT 18.09.2026)
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agencyStenin's exhibition in Tehran
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
Subscribe
An exhibition featuring the winners of the 2025 Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest has opened in Tehran, the Iranian capital, with the support of the Mehr media group.
The "House of Photographers" gallery, located within the Howzeh Honari art complex, is hosting this exhibition of 30 works by photojournalists from India, Russia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Brazil, Egypt, and other countries.
The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, CEO of Mehr; Mohammadreza Norouzpour, Deputy Minister for Media and Advertising at Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance; Seyed Amir Javid, Deputy Director of the Howzeh Honari complex; and representatives from the Russian Embassy in Tehran.
At the opening, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati thanked the Rossiya Segodnya media group for the fruitful partnership and noted, "One aspect of this exhibition that specifically captivated me was the shared aesthetic of press photography. It is quite remarkable that despite our varied backgrounds and experiences—where one might expect differing aesthetics—the similarity in composition, lighting, color, subject selection, and even jury evaluation points toward a shared global aesthetic that has emerged despite all the negative aspects of globalization."
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agencyThe Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
1/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agencyThe Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
2/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agencyThe Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
3/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agencyThe Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
4/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
1/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
2/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
3/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
4/4
© Hamidreza Mehraban, Mehr news agency
The Stenin Contest International Tour Continues in Tehran
For his part, Mohammadreza Norouzpour, the Deputy Minister for Media and Advertising, urged everyone to value the diverse moments of life captured by photographers, who serve as the "historical memory of the world."
"Every photographer carries a professional and international duty: to present the truth to the world as it genuinely is, refusing to place their framing at the service of bullies or brutal militarism, and preventing their lenses from being weaponized to dehumanize nations and justify aggression," he emphasized.