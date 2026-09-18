https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-reconnaissance-aircraft-flying-over-black-sea---flight-data-1124755024.html
US Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Over Black Sea - Flight Data
US Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Over Black Sea - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US reconnaissance aircraft is flying over the Black Sea, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
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The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from Romania and is currently flying over the waters of the Black Sea. However, the aircraft’s final destination is unknown. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/nato-uses-flying-radars-for-reconnaissance-near-russian-border-in-arctic---russias-fsb-1123271281.html
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US Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Over Black Sea - Flight Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US reconnaissance aircraft is flying over the Black Sea, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from Romania and is currently flying over the waters of the Black Sea. However, the aircraft’s final destination is unknown.
The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance
. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
10 December 2025, 14:43 GMT