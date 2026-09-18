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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-reconnaissance-aircraft-flying-over-black-sea---flight-data-1124755024.html
US Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Over Black Sea - Flight Data
US Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Over Black Sea - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US reconnaissance aircraft is flying over the Black Sea, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
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The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from Romania and is currently flying over the waters of the Black Sea. However, the aircraft’s final destination is unknown. The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/nato-uses-flying-radars-for-reconnaissance-near-russian-border-in-arctic---russias-fsb-1123271281.html
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US Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Over Black Sea - Flight Data

09:08 GMT 18.09.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Markus Eigenheer / TC-TRB Bombardier CL-600-2B16Bombardier CL-600-2B16 TC-TRB
Bombardier CL-600-2B16 TC-TRB - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Markus Eigenheer / TC-TRB Bombardier CL-600-2B16
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US reconnaissance aircraft is flying over the Black Sea, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II aircraft took off from Romania and is currently flying over the waters of the Black Sea. However, the aircraft’s final destination is unknown.
The aircraft was converted by the US company Leidos from a business jet to meet the needs of radar reconnaissance. In its military modification, it was given the name ARTEMIS II. It is regularly used for flights around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and over the Black Sea along Crimea and other southern regions of Russia.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
A NATO AWACS aircraft is directed to a parking position at the Baza 90 Romanian air force base in Otopeni, Romania - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2025
Military
NATO Uses 'Flying Radars' for Reconnaissance Near Russian Border in Arctic - Russia's FSB
10 December 2025, 14:43 GMT
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