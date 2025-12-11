US Reconnaissance Drone Spotted Over Baltic States Near Russian Border

International
The Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone operated by the US Air Force has been detected over the Baltic states near the Russian border on Thursday morning, according to tracking data from the Flightradar24 portal.
A drone with the call sign Forte10 was spotted in Estonian airspace close to the Russian border at 04:33 GMT, Flightradar24 showed. Prior to this, the drone had flown over Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. The drone took off from an airbase on the Italian island of Sicily, the data showed.
09:17 GMT 11.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone operated by the US Air Force has been detected over the Baltic states near the Russian border on Thursday morning, according to tracking data from the Flightradar24 portal.
A drone with the call sign Forte10 was spotted in Estonian airspace close to the Russian border at 04:33 GMT, Flightradar24 showed. Prior to this, the drone had flown over Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece.
The drone took off from an airbase on the Italian island of Sicily, the data showed.
