https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/venezuela-moves-to-regain-control-of-4-billion-gold-reserves-held-in-london-1124754798.html

Venezuela Moves to Regain Control of $4 Billion Gold Reserves Held in London

Venezuela Moves to Regain Control of $4 Billion Gold Reserves Held in London

Sputnik International

Venezuelan authorities are allegedly discussing the transfer of the country's gold reserves to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from the Bank of England where they are currently held, media reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

2026-09-18T09:04+0000

2026-09-18T09:04+0000

2026-09-18T09:04+0000

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In mid-August, the newspaper reported that Venezuela wanted to demand the return of its gold reserves estimated at $4 billion from the Bank of England. The United Kingdom has refused to recognize Venezuela's government since 2019, blocking its access to approximately 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold in the vaults of the Bank of England, the report said. According to the media, Venezuela's current authorities would allegedly gain legal control over this gold but would not be able to sell it immediately under the terms being discussed. Instead, these funds could be used as collateral for loans to Venezuela, including for recovery purposes after the June earthquake. Axios reported late on Thursday that US President Donald Trump was going to hold a bilateral meeting with Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York next week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/the-us-venezuela-oil-deal-neo-monroe-doctrine-in-action-1124699597.html

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