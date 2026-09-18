https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/white-hat-hackers-breached-openai-using-anthropics-software---reports-1124755280.html
White Hat Hackers Breached OpenAI Using Anthropic's Software - Reports
White Hat Hackers Breached OpenAI Using Anthropic's Software - Reports
Sputnik International
White hat hackers were able to gain access to the internal data of artificial intelligence developer OpenAI using software of its competitor Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing OpenAI.
2026-09-18T09:10+0000
2026-09-18T09:10+0000
2026-09-18T09:10+0000
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White hat hackers from the small company Hacktron AI reportedly received a reward of $6,500 from OpenAI for finding a vulnerability in its internal systems. US media reported that the hack was carried out using the Claude AI model. The vulnerability was related to OpenAI's internal forum, through which the hackers were able to break into one of the employees' ChatGPT accounts and subsequently managed to gain access to the company's internal code via GitHub, the report said. OpenAI thanked the white hat hackers, adding that it had already fixed the vulnerabilities.
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White Hat Hackers Breached OpenAI Using Anthropic's Software - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White hat hackers were able to gain access to the internal data of artificial intelligence developer OpenAI using software of its competitor Anthropic, media reported on Friday, citing OpenAI.
White hat hackers from the small company Hacktron AI reportedly received a reward of $6,500 from OpenAI for finding a vulnerability in its internal systems.
US media reported that the hack was carried out using the Claude AI model.
The vulnerability
was related to OpenAI's internal forum, through which the hackers were able to break into one of the employees' ChatGPT accounts and subsequently managed to gain access to the company's internal code via GitHub, the report said.
OpenAI thanked the white hat hackers, adding that it had already fixed the vulnerabilities.