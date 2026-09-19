https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/canada-refused-to-extradite-ukrainian-nazi-veteran-hunka-to-russia-twice-1124761458.html

Canada Refused to Extradite Ukrainian Nazi Veteran Hunka to Russia Twice

Canada Refused to Extradite Ukrainian Nazi Veteran Hunka to Russia Twice

Sputnik International

Canada has twice refused to extradite Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka to Russia and is not conducting its own investigation, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti.

2026-09-19T05:58+0000

2026-09-19T05:58+0000

2026-09-19T05:59+0000

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"Canada has twice refused to extradite Hunka to Russia. It also does not conduct its own investigation into this SS man from the 'Galicia' division. It seems that in Ottawa, they decided to give him the opportunity to quietly pass away," Stepanov said.There is no progress in the extradition efforts, he added.During World War II, Hunka served in Nazi Germany's Waffen-SS Galicia Division. Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin has told RIA Novosti that Hunka and his accomplices were involved in the killing of at least 500 Soviet citizens, including Jews and Poles.Hunka currently lives in the Canadian city of North Bay. He celebrated his 100th birthday in March 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/russia-receives-note-from-canada-on-refusal-to-extradite-nazi-collaborator-hunka-1116770763.html

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