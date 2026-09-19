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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-continue-to-destroy-ukraines-military-logistics--1124761745.html
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics
Sputnik International
The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.
2026-09-19T06:21+0000
2026-09-19T06:21+0000
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The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.Additionally, a vessel in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered military cargo and two dry cargo ships delivering supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa were hit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html
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Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics

06:21 GMT 19.09.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankRussia's Iskander-M ballistic missile system. File photo
Russia's Iskander-M ballistic missile system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
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The Russian Defense Ministry detailed overnight strikes on military logistic hubs across Ukraine.
The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.

Russian forces also crippled a pontoon crossing over the Dnestr River, used for transiting military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail.

Additionally, a vessel in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered military cargo and two dry cargo ships delivering supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa were hit.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Drone Barrage Incinerates Ukraine’s Maritime Logistics & Supply Routes — MoD
10 September, 07:13 GMT
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