https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-continue-to-destroy-ukraines-military-logistics--1124761745.html

Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics

Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics

Sputnik International

The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.

2026-09-19T06:21+0000

2026-09-19T06:21+0000

2026-09-19T06:21+0000

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The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.Additionally, a vessel in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered military cargo and two dry cargo ships delivering supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa were hit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html

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