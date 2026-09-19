https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-continue-to-destroy-ukraines-military-logistics--1124761745.html
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics
Sputnik International
The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.
2026-09-19T06:21+0000
2026-09-19T06:21+0000
2026-09-19T06:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
strikes
logistics
army
forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118285519_0:168:3041:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_224c9fb237eb7683083424d4596f3067.jpg
The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.Additionally, a vessel in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered military cargo and two dry cargo ships delivering supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa were hit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-missile-barrage-incinerates-ukraines-maritime-logistics--supply-routes--mod-1124709047.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118285519_156:0:2885:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7980d75f4eb2e514c1aece3f8fd3537c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, strikes, logistics, army, forces
russia, ukraine, strikes, logistics, army, forces
Russian Forces Continue to Destroy Ukraine’s Military Logistics
The Russian Defense Ministry detailed overnight strikes on military logistic hubs across Ukraine.
The strikes hit the Kopylov Logistics Park customs and logistics center in the Kiev region, where military cargo from Europe was stored for the Ukrainian army.
Russian forces also crippled a pontoon crossing over the Dnestr River, used for transiting military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail.
Additionally, a vessel in the port of Chernomorsk that had delivered military cargo and two dry cargo ships delivering supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa were hit.