https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-liberate-maryevka-and-gulevo-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124762215.html
Russian Forces Liberate Maryevka and Gulevo in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Maryevka and Gulevo in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has liberated the villages of Maryevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-09-19T09:32+0000
2026-09-19T09:32+0000
2026-09-19T10:37+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr improved their tactical positions and liberated the settlements of Maryevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.The Russian military has also liberated the villages of Loshakovo and Komissarovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has liberated the village of Zelenaya Dibrova in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry added."Units of Battlegroup Vostok battlegroup advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Zelenaya Dibrova in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Ukrainian forces lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost up to 280 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.This is in addition to up to more than 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and more than 55 Ukrainian troops eliminated by the Dnepr battlegroup.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/russian-forces-liberate-chernyakov-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124732470.html
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donetsk, russian defense ministry, russia, kharkov, russian armed forces, ukraine, liberation, zaporozhye
donetsk, russian defense ministry, russia, kharkov, russian armed forces, ukraine, liberation, zaporozhye
Russian Forces Liberate Maryevka and Gulevo in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
09:32 GMT 19.09.2026 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 19.09.2026)
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has liberated the villages of Maryevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr improved their tactical positions and liberated the settlements of Maryevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
The Russian military has also liberated the villages of Loshakovo and Komissarovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Through decisive actions, the settlements of Loshakovo and Komissarovo in the Kharkov region have been taken under control," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has liberated the village of Zelenaya Dibrova in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok battlegroup advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Zelenaya Dibrova in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 410 servicepeople, five armored combat vehicles, three artillery pieces, and 11 motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian forces lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost up to 280 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.
This is in addition to up to more than 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and more than 55 Ukrainian troops eliminated by the Dnepr battlegroup.