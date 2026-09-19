https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/russian-forces-liberate-maryevka-and-gulevo-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124762215.html

Russian Forces Liberate Maryevka and Gulevo in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Maryevka and Gulevo in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has liberated the villages of Maryevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-09-19T09:32+0000

2026-09-19T09:32+0000

2026-09-19T10:37+0000

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"Units of Battlegroup Tsentr improved their tactical positions and liberated the settlements of Maryevka and Gulevo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.The Russian military has also liberated the villages of Loshakovo and Komissarovo in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has liberated the village of Zelenaya Dibrova in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry added."Units of Battlegroup Vostok battlegroup advanced deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Zelenaya Dibrova in the Zaporozhye region," the statement read.Ukraine lost over 410 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Ukrainian forces lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost up to 280 servicepeople in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.This is in addition to up to more than 210 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, and more than 55 Ukrainian troops eliminated by the Dnepr battlegroup.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/russian-forces-liberate-chernyakov-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124732470.html

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