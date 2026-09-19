https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/us-denmark-agreement-on-greenland-is-pr-stunt-ahead-of-midterms-1124762678.html

US-Denmark Agreement on Greenland Is ‘PR Stunt’ Ahead of Midterms

US-Denmark Agreement on Greenland Is ‘PR Stunt’ Ahead of Midterms

Sputnik International

“This treaty is mostly for show, but in legal terms it’s much ado about nothing” because “the US already had free access to Greenland and the main responsibility for the defense of Greenland,” Swedish military and geopolitics analyst Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik, commenting on the new US-Denmark Greenland deal.

2026-09-19T15:20+0000

2026-09-19T15:20+0000

2026-09-19T15:20+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

greenland

denmark

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121404162_0:115:1225:804_1920x0_80_0_0_960afe810820a0203327cf15892d13ab.jpg

Valtersson suspects the deal is “mainly a PR stunt for the US government ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November.”However, given fears in Denmark and Europe in general that the current administration’s “erratic foreign policy” might trigger an actual military conflict over Greenland, which “would have created a huge crisis in Transatlantic relations,” the agreement is likely to be a relief to the EU, and will let Copenhagen “stop worrying about a potential military confrontation with the US” over the dependency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-says-denmark-gives-us-control-over-greenlands-security-1124760431.html

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, greenland, denmark, european union (eu)