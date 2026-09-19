https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/us-denmark-agreement-on-greenland-is-pr-stunt-ahead-of-midterms-1124762678.html
US-Denmark Agreement on Greenland Is ‘PR Stunt’ Ahead of Midterms
US-Denmark Agreement on Greenland Is ‘PR Stunt’ Ahead of Midterms
Sputnik International
“This treaty is mostly for show, but in legal terms it’s much ado about nothing” because “the US already had free access to Greenland and the main responsibility for the defense of Greenland,” Swedish military and geopolitics analyst Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik, commenting on the new US-Denmark Greenland deal.
2026-09-19T15:20+0000
2026-09-19T15:20+0000
2026-09-19T15:20+0000
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Valtersson suspects the deal is “mainly a PR stunt for the US government ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November.”However, given fears in Denmark and Europe in general that the current administration’s “erratic foreign policy” might trigger an actual military conflict over Greenland, which “would have created a huge crisis in Transatlantic relations,” the agreement is likely to be a relief to the EU, and will let Copenhagen “stop worrying about a potential military confrontation with the US” over the dependency.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-says-denmark-gives-us-control-over-greenlands-security-1124760431.html
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military & intelligence, greenland, denmark, european union (eu)
military & intelligence, greenland, denmark, european union (eu)
US-Denmark Agreement on Greenland Is ‘PR Stunt’ Ahead of Midterms
“This treaty is mostly for show, but in legal terms it’s much ado about nothing” because “the US already had free access to Greenland and the main responsibility for the defense of Greenland,” Swedish military and geopolitics analyst Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik, commenting on the new US-Denmark Greenland deal.
While the agreement grants the US permanent military access, basing and overflight rights, Valtersson pointed out that Washington already had these rights, and that it was the US itself that “voluntarily and drastically reduced its own military resources on Greenland” after the end of the Cold War.
Valtersson suspects the deal is “mainly a PR stunt for the US government ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November.”
However, given fears in Denmark and Europe in general that the current administration’s “erratic foreign policy” might trigger an actual military conflict over Greenland, which “would have created a huge crisis in Transatlantic relations,” the agreement is likely to be a relief to the EU, and will let Copenhagen “stop worrying about a potential military confrontation with the US” over the dependency.