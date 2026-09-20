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Ghalibaf: 'War or Talks' Dilemma is Unacceptable for Iran
Ghalibaf: 'War or Talks' Dilemma is Unacceptable for Iran
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Iran believes the war or negotiations dilemma is false because one should both fight and negotiate, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement.
2026-09-20T06:59+0000
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He added that Iran must fight wisely from a position of strength and negotiate at the right time.This means repelling the enemy and dealing them fatal blows with all our available military might when the time is ripe, Ghalibaf noted.Currently, our positions in the diplomatic arena are completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable, according to the Speaker.Until these conditions are met, Iran’s legitimate rights are recognized, and the US fulfills its commitments, there will be no return to negotiations or reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf warned.
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Ghalibaf: 'War or Talks' Dilemma is Unacceptable for Iran

06:59 GMT 20.09.2026
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Iran believes the war or negotiations dilemma is false because one should both fight and negotiate, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement.
He added that Iran must fight wisely from a position of strength and negotiate at the right time.
This means repelling the enemy and dealing them fatal blows with all our available military might when the time is ripe, Ghalibaf noted.
"Once we [Iran] achieve a significant battlefield victory and weaken the enemy, we must use diplomacy to consolidate our gains, strengthen our position, and achieve deterrence."
Currently, our positions in the diplomatic arena are completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable, according to the Speaker.
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He stressed that Iran had clearly conveyed its conditions through intermediaries, and the enemy knows that deception and unilateral demands are no longer an option.

Until these conditions are met, Iran’s legitimate rights are recognized, and the US fulfills its commitments, there will be no return to negotiations or reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf warned.
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