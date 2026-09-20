https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/ghalibaf-war-or-talks-dilemma-is-unacceptable-for-iran-1124764122.html
Ghalibaf: 'War or Talks' Dilemma is Unacceptable for Iran
Ghalibaf: 'War or Talks' Dilemma is Unacceptable for Iran
Sputnik International
Iran believes the war or negotiations dilemma is false because one should both fight and negotiate, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement.
2026-09-20T06:59+0000
2026-09-20T06:59+0000
2026-09-20T06:59+0000
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He added that Iran must fight wisely from a position of strength and negotiate at the right time.This means repelling the enemy and dealing them fatal blows with all our available military might when the time is ripe, Ghalibaf noted.Currently, our positions in the diplomatic arena are completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable, according to the Speaker.Until these conditions are met, Iran’s legitimate rights are recognized, and the US fulfills its commitments, there will be no return to negotiations or reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf warned.
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iran, us, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, negotiations, strength, conditions, enemy, demands
Ghalibaf: 'War or Talks' Dilemma is Unacceptable for Iran
Iran believes the war or negotiations dilemma is false because one should both fight and negotiate, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement.
He added that Iran must fight wisely from a position of strength and negotiate at the right time.
This means repelling the enemy and dealing them fatal blows with all our available military might when the time is ripe, Ghalibaf noted.
"Once we [Iran] achieve a significant battlefield victory and weaken the enemy, we must use diplomacy to consolidate our gains, strengthen our position, and achieve deterrence."
Currently, our positions in the diplomatic arena are completely clear, rational, and non-negotiable, according to the Speaker.
He stressed that Iran had clearly conveyed its conditions through intermediaries, and the enemy knows that deception and unilateral demands are no longer an option.
Until these conditions are met, Iran’s legitimate rights are recognized, and the US fulfills its commitments, there will be no return to negotiations or reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf warned.