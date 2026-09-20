https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-forces-repel-massive-ukrainian-attacks-aimed-at-derailing-state-duma-elections-1124765821.html
Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections
Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections
Sputnik International
Ukraine attempted a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19-20 in order to disrupt the State Duma elections, but the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-09-20T17:09+0000
2026-09-20T17:09+0000
2026-09-20T17:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
duma
elections
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg
"Ukraine, during September 19 and 20, attempted a massive attack on the territory of Russia using UAVs and Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.The attack included 1,951 drones and eight Flamingo cruise missiles which were destroyed on approach to Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-1951-ukrainian-drone---mod-1124764522.html
russia
ukraine
duma
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_243:0:2200:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_d430cdb36cec09146740300344f39059.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, duma, elections, attack
russia, ukraine, duma, elections, attack
Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections
Ukraine attempted a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19-20 in order to disrupt the State Duma elections, but the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Ukraine, during September 19 and 20, attempted a massive attack on the territory of Russia using UAVs and Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.
The attack included 1,951 drones and eight Flamingo cruise missiles which were destroyed on approach to Moscow.
“The attempt at a massive attack on Moscow failed. The enemy did not achieve its objectives,” the ministry stressed, adding that it would “continue and intensify” its own “precision-guided strikes against military targets in Kiev.”