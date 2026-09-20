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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-forces-repel-massive-ukrainian-attacks-aimed-at-derailing-state-duma-elections-1124765821.html
Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections
Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections
Sputnik International
Ukraine attempted a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19-20 in order to disrupt the State Duma elections, but the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
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"Ukraine, during September 19 and 20, attempted a massive attack on the territory of Russia using UAVs and Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.The attack included 1,951 drones and eight Flamingo cruise missiles which were destroyed on approach to Moscow.
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Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections

17:09 GMT 20.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
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Ukraine attempted a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19-20 in order to disrupt the State Duma elections, but the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Ukraine, during September 19 and 20, attempted a massive attack on the territory of Russia using UAVs and Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.
The attack included 1,951 drones and eight Flamingo cruise missiles which were destroyed on approach to Moscow.
“The attempt at a massive attack on Moscow failed. The enemy did not achieve its objectives,” the ministry stressed, adding that it would “continue and intensify” its own “precision-guided strikes against military targets in Kiev.”
The Pantsir-S mobile self-propelled surface-to-air anti-aircraft system vehicles are parked during its preparation for the upcoming Victory Day Military Parade, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 1,951 Ukrainian Drone - MoD
08:38 GMT
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