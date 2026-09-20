https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-forces-repel-massive-ukrainian-attacks-aimed-at-derailing-state-duma-elections-1124765821.html

Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections

Russian Forces Repel Massive Ukrainian Attack Aimed at Derailing State Duma Elections

Sputnik International

Ukraine attempted a massive attack on Russian territory on September 19-20 in order to disrupt the State Duma elections, but the enemy failed to achieve its objectives, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-09-20T17:09+0000

2026-09-20T17:09+0000

2026-09-20T17:09+0000

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"Ukraine, during September 19 and 20, attempted a massive attack on the territory of Russia using UAVs and Flamingo cruise missiles," the statement read.The attack included 1,951 drones and eight Flamingo cruise missiles which were destroyed on approach to Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-1951-ukrainian-drone---mod-1124764522.html

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